stc pay is taking part in Riyadh Season in 3 main zones

Riyadh: In collaboration with the General Entertainment Authority, stc pay is participating in the Riyadh Season 2022 as the primary sponsor. stc pay is joining three zones within the Riyadh Season 2022: Winter Wonderland, The Boulevard City, and Boulevard World, where visitors can benefit from using their stc pay wallets for transactions and to enjoy the events of the Riyadh season.

stc pay’s wearable technology, represented by the smart bracelet and prepaid cards, which can be pre-charged, has returned to the stc pay app for the season. While stc pay this season aims to provide continuously easier and faster payment solutions, reduce waiting times, and enhance the overall Riyadh season experience, stc pay users can now use their digital wallets to make purchases anytime, anywhere within the season.

stc pay's efforts are not limited to facilitating financial transactions for the season but also launching several events and entertainment shows, where Winter Wonderland provides a complete entertainment experience, including Riyadh Boulevard City and Boulevard World. stc pay will be revealing more within this Riyadh Season.

-Ends-