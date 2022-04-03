Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: At every moment, we can see the digital transformation’s clear impact on the whole financial and digital payment sector across the world. This impact made a significant change in our lifestyle and banking behavior. Especially during the month of Ramadan, these changes have led us to certain spending habits and ideologies as well.

For stc pay, Ramadan is the month of giving, enlightenment, and continuous innovation. To start Ramadan on a positive note, stc pay has released a campaign titled “A Step Further” where they continuously emphasize on everyone to expect a bright future, great achievements, and success.

The video takes a motivational standpoint on what stops most people from achieving their goals, highlighting that people might not know where to go, simply because they lack passion, and that the most prominent challenge is having ambition. Clear messages of how stc pay came to be as of today resonate throughout the whole video, indicating that something bigger and better might be on the horizon.

stc pay started off in the sandbox as a preliminary idea and paved its way to becoming Saudi Arabia’s first fintech unicorn. With over 7.8 million users now using stc pay daily, stc pay takes on the responsibility to enhance customer service and innovation within the digital wallet.

With this newly launched campaign, we are curious to know what stc pay has in store next.

stc pay has become the largest digital portfolio in the region, with more than 7.8 million users. stc pay promotes its customer service and innovation within its digital portfolio, along with its ongoing efforts to redefine the traditional banking experience, by turning it into an integrated digital experience. stc pay has become the first electronic application (via smartphone) in the Kingdom to offer digital payments and financial transactions.

Western Union has acquired a 15% stake in stc pay, for $200 million, exceeding the $1.3 billion cap and becoming the first unicorn company in Saudi Arabia and the first unicorn in the Middle East.

The Council of Ministers in Saudi Arabia has approved the conversion of stc pay into a digital bank, making it one of the first digital banks in the Kingdom, which will contribute to enabling the financial technology sector. This will raise investment opportunities in the Kingdom to reach a prosperous and diversified economy, supporting the growth of the national economy, and achieving the strategic objectives of the financial sector development program. Also, it will enhance financial inclusion and reduce dependence on cash.

You can watch the video via this link.

