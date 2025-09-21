Manama – stc pay, Bahrain's most innovative and accessible mobile wallet for digital financial transactions, has won the Fintech – Telecommunications category at the Middle East Technology Excellence Awards 2025. The recognition highlights stc pay’s role in driving Bahrain’s digital transformation and delivering secure, accessible, and innovative financial services to individuals and businesses across the Kingdom.

Licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain, stc pay has quickly become a leader in the country’s fintech sector, offering services such as local and international transfers, bill payments, prepaid cards, and payroll solutions. Key initiatives include a partnership with the Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA) to provide new expatriates with instant IBAN-linked wallets, a Wage Protection System-compliant payroll service used by over 100 companies, and exclusive Mastercard products such as the Elite Card and Family Cards. The platform also supports Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay for seamless contactless transactions.

Eng. Khalid Al Osaimi, Chairman of stc pay and CEO of stc Bahrain, commented:

"This award reflects our commitment to providing secure, accessible, and innovative financial solutions for everyone in Bahrain. stc pay is more than just a mobile wallet – it is part of our vision for a cashless Bahrain, in line with the Kingdom’s digital transformation strategy. We will continue to innovate and collaborate with our partners to make digital financial services even more inclusive and convenient for all."

The Middle East Technology Excellence Awards celebrate innovation and excellence across the region’s technology sector. By combining telecommunications expertise with advanced fintech solutions, stc pay continues to support Bahrain’s vision of a fully digital economy and strengthen its position as a leader in the region’s digital payments landscape.​​