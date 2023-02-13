Kuwait: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, launched a Mobile Podcasting workshop in collaboration with the Youth Public Authority in Kuwait. The initiative falls in line with stc’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) framework, while especially focusing on two of the program’s key pillars: education and entrepreneurship. The workshop also serves as an innovative concept launched under the Company’s February celebrations in commemoration of Kuwait’s National and Liberation Days.

Led by social media and digital expert Hind Al-Nahedh, the Mobile Podcasting workshop aimed to provide attendees with a comprehensive introduction to storytelling and audio talk shows. The workshop covered the various stages in launching a podcast which include the planning and preparation, production and recording, and finally the publishing and marketing stage. Aside from the different stages of launching a podcast, Al-Nahedh showcased the attendees how to identify the target audience, effectively use voiceovers, how to upload and manage the podcast page through a mobile device, as well as additional tips and tricks that can assist the aspiring journalists to master their craft.

During the workshop, Ahmad Al Nowaibet, PR and Social Media Manager at stc, informed the attendees regarding stc’s entertainment platform, stc TV. The platform offers a variety of entertainment features and programs that can inspire the attendees as they learn more about Mobile Podcasting. Furthermore, stc organized several contests for the participants with valuable prizes and free subscriptions to stc TV.

stc indicated in a statement that the workshop comes under stc’s social responsibility program as well as the February celebrations initiated by the Company. The Company’s February celebrations campaign kicked off at the start of the month with the first initiative being a professional photography workshop organized in collaboration with the leading online e-learning platform, dawrat. In continuation of its activities and programs under the campaign, stc plans to continue hosting such initiatives that empower the younger generation throughout the month of February.

As a digital pioneer, stc highlighted that it is committed to empowering the younger generation by evolving their understanding of how to utilize the technology available today to tap into their creative potentials. Embracing the digital tools and platforms available to the public can positively influence the younger generation in pursuing a productive path that can ultimately enhance their lifestyles.

The primary objective behind this workshop was to help equip aspiring podcasters and journalists with the necessary tools they need to develop digital projects that are relevant and engaging. Through hands-on training workshops like these, stc hopes to further its mission of fostering innovative thinking within society and promoting social engagement through technology-focused initiatives such as podcasts. In this regard, stc thanked Hind Al-Nahedh for delivering the workshop in an engaging and inspiring way that strongly appeals to those who are interested in starting their own podcasts.

About stc

Kuwait Telecommunications Company (stc) is a Kuwaiti shareholding company incorporated pursuant to Amiri Decree No. 187 on 22 July, 2008, to operate and manage the third GSM mobile network in Kuwait as per Law No. 2 of 2007. Accordingly, stc launched its operations in December 2008 and was listed on Boursa Kuwait in December 2014. It is a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers and enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, and is a subsidiary of stc Group. stc has rapidly reached a leadership stance in the market through its customer and employee centric strategy.

stc offers an innovative range of world-class products, services and solutions with high quality, that cater to the customers’ needs and demands, both for individuals and enterprises (solutions by stc). In 2019, stc acquired 100% of the share capital of the Internet Service Provider, Qualitynet General Trading and Contracting Company (solutions by stc) in Kuwait. Further enhancing its digital capabilities, in 2022 stc acquired the entire share capital of e-portal Holding Company and its subsidiaries, one of the most prominent ICT providers in Kuwait.

In 2021, stc obtained the approval from the Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority’s (CITRA) to launch the first-of-its-kind mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) license to launch Virgin Mobile Kuwait in partnership with Virgin Mobile Middle East & Africa.

stc offers high internet speeds due to the implementation of the most advanced 5G network and deployment of the largest network nationwide. In 2021, stc was the first operator in Kuwait to launch the latest 5G Standalone technology dubbed ‘FULL 5G’ that brings the 5G experience to a new level with better speeds, lower latency, and improved coverage.

stc's CSR program focuses on outreaching to the local community with a primary focus on health, environment, entrepreneurship, sports, and education through contributing and supporting various community-driven initiatives.