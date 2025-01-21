The Group has maintained its position as the most valuable telecom brand in the Middle East & Africa for the fifth year in a row.

stc Group is ranked 9th among the most valuable telecom brands globally.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: stc Group, a leading digital enabler, announced its recognition as one of the top 10 most valuable telecom brands globally, as revealed in the newly launched 2024 Brand Finance Report. This achievement reflects stc Group’s ambition to lead on a global scale. For the fifth consecutive year, stc Group has retained its title as the most valuable telecom brand in the Middle East, further demonstrating its commitment to industry leadership and innovation.

According to the report, stc Group is now the world’s 9th most-valuable telecom brand and the strongest brand in the Middle East and Africa. This recognition solidifies the Group’s position as a key player in the global digital economy. stc Group also ranks third among the most valuable brands in the Middle East and second among the most valuable brands in Saudi Arabia. These achievements underscore the Group’s market leadership and strategic efforts to expand its brand presence both locally and internationally.

In 2024, stc Group’s brand value increased by 16% to $16.1 billion, maintaining its standing as the most valuable telecom brand in the Middle East. Additionally, stc Group has been recognized as the strongest brand in the Middle East, achieving a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 88.7 out of 100 and an AAA brand rating, reflecting the continued strengthening of the brand compared to the previous year.

Commenting on this achievement, the Vice President of Corporate Relations at stc Group Mohammed R. Abaalkheil stated:

“Being recognized as the strongest brand in the Middle East and Africa and one of the world’s top 10 most valuable telecom brands is a reflection of our leadership position and relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence. This milestone underscores our strategic vision to lead the future of connectivity and enrich lives. As we continue our journey in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, we are committed to driving digital transformation and sustainable growth that impacts not just the region, but the world at large.” He added “this recognition pushes the group to think ahead to stay ahead.”

The Brand Finance Report, a globally recognized assessment conducted by the world’s leading independent brand valuation consultancy, evaluates and ranks the world’s most valuable and strongest brands across various sectors based on brand performance, financial strength, and market influence. stc Group’s continued rise in the rankings is a testament to its dedication to growth, diversification, and innovation in the evolving digital landscape.

About stc Group:

stc Group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.