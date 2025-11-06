stc group successfully completed the Middle East and North Africa’s first trial of the 7 GHz frequency band, a key enabler for 6G technology, in partnership with the Communications, Space & Technology Commission and Nokia.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: stc group, Saudi Arabia’s leading digital enabler, has successfully conducted the Middle East and North Africa’s first trial of the 7 GHz frequency band, a key component of sixth generation (6G) technology, in collaboration with the Communications, Space & Technology Commission and Nokia.

This pioneering trial assessed the potential of the 7 GHz band for 6G networks, strengthening Saudi Arabia’s capacity to lead in global technology and innovation, and reinforcing its position as a regional pioneer in digital advancement.

6G is widely expected to bring forth unprecedented opportunities, including ultra-fast connectivity, smart city infrastructure, immersive digital technologies, and next-generation industrial applications. As technology providers worldwide prepare for the new wave of emerging technologies, early adoption of 6G will be crucial for enabling seamless cross-border trade, powering data-driven economies, and attracting international investment. With this milestone in 6G innovation, Saudi Arabia is well positioned for its role as a hub for technology, commerce, and economic growth in the region and beyond.

