Jeddah: Opensignal, a globally acclaimed authority on mobile network experiences, has released its highly anticipated report, meticulously analyzing the performance of Saudi Arabia's mobile networks from July 1, 2023, to September 28, 2023. This in-depth examination delves into the capabilities of the country's primary mobile network operators—Mobily, stc, and Zain.

The report paints a nuanced picture of achievements, prominently featuring stc as the undisputed leader in speed across all categories, solidifying its position for the eighth consecutive time. A groundbreaking achievement for stc is its triumph in the 5G Coverage Experience category, underscoring its dedication to providing widespread high-speed connectivity. Simultaneously, Mobily takes center stage in the realm of video experience, securing accolades for both Video Experience and Live Video Experience. The report meticulously details stc's expansive 5G coverage, Mobily's overall availability dominance, and stc's sustained leadership in gaming experiences.

Within this competitive landscape, the report also provides market insights, spotlighting stc's commanding presence with 10 out of 15 outright wins, Mobily's increased prominence with three outright wins, and Zain's absence from the winner's circle. Beyond the network performance assessment, the report illuminates crucial developments in Saudi Arabia's telecom industry, such as stc Group's ambitious 5G network expansion and the groundbreaking zero-carbon 5G network by Zain and Red Sea Global in the Red Sea Project.

Speed Leadership by stc

stc maintains its unrivaled speed supremacy, securing the top position across all four speed categories—Download Speed Experience, Upload Speed Experience, 5G Download Speed, and 5G Upload Speed. This marks the eighth consecutive report where stc has dominated these speed categories. Notably, stc also becomes the inaugural winner of the 5G Coverage Experience award, underscoring its commitment to delivering high-speed connectivity across Saudi Arabia.

Video Excellence Crowned to Mobily

Mobily emerges as the leader in video experience, claiming both the Video Experience award and the Live Video Experience award. Mobily, the first Saudi operator to win Opensignal's Live Video Experience award, boasts a score of 56.5 points on a 100-point scale. Additionally, Mobily shares the 5G Video Experience and 5G Live Video Experience awards with stc, showcasing its prowess in delivering exceptional video streaming experiences.

Extensive 5G Coverage for stc Users

stc witnesses substantial improvement in 5G Availability, winning the award outright and securing the first-ever 5G Coverage Experience award. This signifies that stc 5G users spend the most time with an active 5G connection, coupled with the widest geographic coverage of populated areas across various network technologies.

Mobily Leads Overall Availability

Mobily users enjoy the best overall Availability, winning the award outright with a score of 97.8%, surpassing stc’s 96.5%. Meanwhile, stc claims the new Coverage Experience award, showcasing its superior geographic coverage of populated areas.

stc Maintains Gaming Leadership

stc retains its leadership in the gaming experience, securing both the Games Experience and 5G Games Experience awards. Although stc maintains its lead, slight declines in scores reflect the competitive landscape in online multiplayer mobile gaming experiences over cellular connections.

