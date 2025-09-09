STC Bank awarded the Fastest Growing Bank in Saudi Arabia at the Global Brand Frontier Awards, organized by Boston Brand, a global research and media company. Each year, this award honors various categories of successful initiatives and companies that have achieved outstanding accomplishments in selected sectors.

STC Bank, a leading Saudi digital bank, actively contributes to innovation in the country and broader region’s FinTech space, built on a culture of creativity and ambition with a mission to change the way finance works in the GCC by providing digital-first and convenient banking solutions. The bank allows customers to open a fully functional retail or corporate bank account in under two minutes, complete with features such as instant money transfers, finance and savings.

For more information or to experience the full benefits of STC Bank firsthand, download the STC Bank app via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or visit www.stcbank.com.sa.