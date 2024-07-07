Manama, Bahrain – stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, has announced its exciting "Summer Your Way" campaign, offering customers great deals on the latest devices and a chance to win a dream trip for two worth BD 2,000 to a destination of their choosing.

Running throughout the month of July 2024, stc Bahrain's 'Summer Your Way' campaign is designed to delight both new and existing postpaid voice and broadband customers. This versatile campaign offers customers the opportunity to enhance their summer experiences and potentially win the grand prize of a dream getaway. Participants can maximize their chances of winning an exciting grand prize by earning raffle entries with every BD 100 spent on eligible devices. Those who make in-store or installment purchases will receive 1 raffle entry per BD 100 spent, while customers opting for e-Shop transactions, whether installment or cash, will earn 2 raffle entries per BD 100 spent. The lucky winner of the dream trip will officially be announced in August 2024.

Through this campaign, stc Bahrain presents an exceptional selection of cutting-edge devices to cater to a wide range of customer preferences. The lineup features the latest gaming consoles, smart televisions, wearable technologies, and tablets – all accessible via flexible installment or cash payment options. As a special incentive, customers can enhance their summer by acquiring a Nintendo Switch Lite as a complimentary gift when they add just BD 2.8 to their installment plan. This offer provides families with the opportunity to enjoy state-of-the-art entertainment and connectivity throughout the season, seamlessly integrating technology into their summer activities and lifestyle.

In addition to exceptional device offers, stc Bahrain continues to provide customers with value-added services, including insurance and extended warranty options for peace of mind. The campaign also highlights the company's commitment to delivering seamless roaming experiences and high-speed fiber connectivity.

The "Summer Your Way" campaign underscores stc Bahrain's dedication to providing customers with exceptional value and experiences beyond connectivity.

For more information, please contact:

Pooja Rekhi Sharma: pooja.sharma@ogilvy.com

About stc Bahrain

stc Bahrain, a subsidiary of stc Group, is the fastest-growing, most innovative telecommunication operator in Bahrain. Since its inception in 2010, stc Bahrain revolutionized the telecommunications industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain and quickly became a market leader, a position that it kept to this day through investing in next-generation technologies and introducing innovative solutions to the people of Bahrain. In 2018, stc Bahrain disrupted fintech with its stc pay ecosystem of services.

stc Bahrain made many local, regional and global breakthroughs, earning it over 20 awards in just nine years for being the best, widest and fastest network that connects people with an empowering host of products and services. Its persistent dedication to innovation has positioned it as a driving force in delivering telecommunication, digital and mobile financial services for everyday customers, homes and businesses. Together with a broad spectrum of benefits and customizable offerings that provide utmost control and flexibility in a world of evolving digital needs, stc Bahrain today has not only become the preferred Telecommunications network in Bahrain, but also the most forward-looking fearless disruptor in Telecommunication and Fintech.

