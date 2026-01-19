Manama, Bahrain: stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, announced its partnership with CFI, the region’s leading online trading provider, to provide advanced ICT solutions and connectivity services. The collaboration positions stc Bahrain at the core of CFI’s financial operations, delivering secure, resilient and compliant connectivity to support continuous service delivery and uphold the highest standards of data protection. By enabling CFI with advanced infrastructure, stc Bahrain is contributing to Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 and enhancing the performance and reliability of the Kingdom’s financial sector.

Through this agreement, stc Bahrain will deploy a high-availability network supported by next generation firewall protection, secure connection management and centralized data protection. Operational resilience will be reinforced through integrated UPS, smart CCTV services and security access control systems, enabling CFI to maintain regulatory compliance and protect critical financial operations.

Hesham Mustafa, Chief Business Officer at stc Bahrain, commented: “Our partnership with CFI reflects stc Bahrain’s commitment to delivering secure and reliable ICT solutions that meet the highest industry standards. By providing CFI with the connectivity and protection it needs, we are supporting its operational excellence, strengthening the resilience of Bahrain’s financial sector, and contributing to Bahrain’s vision for a diversified and sustainable economy.”

“Our collaboration with stc Bahrain reinforces CFI’s commitment to operational excellence, security, and future-ready infrastructure. Together, we’re enabling the seamless delivery of trading services while supporting Bahrain’s ambitions as a regional financial hub.” Yaseen AlSamerrai, Country CEO.

stc Bahrain continues to enable key industries with innovative and secure technology solutions, advancing digital transformation and spearheading the Kingdom’s Economic Vision 2030.