Making its debut in the kingdom, the initiative aims to empower the national entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Manama, Bahrain – stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, in collaboration with inspireU from stc Group, announced three Bahraini start-ups – Rizq, Siin and Verrt - as proud winners of the inaugural inspireU accelerator program, taking place in Bahrain for the first time. This transformative initiative, designed to support and empower the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Bahrain, featured participation from eight Bahraini start-ups representing diverse sectors including tourism, fintech, e-commerce and artificial intelligence.

The three Bahraini start-ups were selected after a rigorous bootcamp held at stc Bahrain headquarters. As part of the program, they are set to receive a comprehensive support package that includes financial aid, logistical assistance, consulting services, and an intensive training program led by top experts from Silicon Valley. Additionally, these start-ups will benefit from support, connections to affiliated companies and opportunities to attend and participate in various events, including workshops and national and international exhibitions.

The two-day inspireU bootcamp successfully kicked off with a day of training led by program mentor Alharith Alatawi, founder of Shaffra, a Bahraini start-up that provides insights and guidance to help start-ups refine their pitches. Shortlisted Bahraini start-ups presented their business plans to an esteemed panel of judges, including H.E. Mrs. Maha Mofeez, CEO of Tamkeen; Yasser Al Ghamdi, a renowned Saudi investor and expert with a wealth of start-up experience; Abdulrahman Al Zuhair, General Manager of inspireU; and representatives from stc Bahrain. The judges evaluated participants based on their business plans, pitching capabilities, and other key criteria.

Eng. Khalid Al Osaimi, stc Bahrain Chief Executive Officer, said, “Extending the inspireU program to Bahrain marks a significant step in our commitment to supporting entrepreneurs and start-ups. We are proud of all the Bahraini participants who showcased their innovative and entrepreneurial ideas and we congratulate the three winning start-ups, who will now receive mentorship from top entrepreneurs, along with financial support and consulting services. We are certain that this support will empower them to thrive within the startup ecosystem and contribute to the kingdom’s unique digital economy.”

Originally launched in Saudi Arabia by stc Group in 2015, the inspireU accelerator program is now being held in Bahrain for the first time. The program provides Bahraini start-ups with a unique opportunity to participate in a transformative program.

By nurturing entrepreneurial ideas into successful start-ups, inspireU plays a key role in enhancing local job creation and bolsters Bahrain's business ecosystem. The program aims to unlock and accelerate Bahrain's economy by creating job opportunities and advancing digital innovation, seamlessly aligning with the national vision for economic growth. inspireU also supports stc Bahrain's commitment to sustainability by strengthening the kingdom's SME ecosystem.

About inspireU:

“inspireU” is a business accelerator that was launched in 2015. The accelerator's primary objective is to support entrepreneurs by facilitating the conversion of their ideas into successful projects. This is achieved by providing innovative resources that contribute to advancing the Kingdom's digital economy. Entrepreneurs who participated in the “inspireU” accelerator have generated an investment value exceeding 700 million SAR. The accelerator program has successfully promoted over 90 digital projects across diverse fields. These projects have developed a market value of more than 12 billion SAR through their investments and financial transactions. inspireU's innovative projects have facilitated over 600,000 direct and indirect job opportunities, benefitting a user base of 40 million individuals.

To know more about "inspireU": Click here

About stc Bahrain:

“stc Bahrain”, a subsidiary of stc group, offers a range of digital solutions and products that actively promote digital transformation in Bahrain. It focuses on advancing the communication and technology sector and has established itself as the fastest-growing company in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

To know more about "stc Bahrain": Click here