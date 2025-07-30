STATS Group has made a trio of senior appointments which will strengthen its offering in Qatar

The pipeline technology specialist has promoted Gary McDowall to General Manager, Qatar, stepping up from his role leading Qatar Operations.

Gary joined STATS in 2008 as a trainee project engineer and, underlining the company’s commitment to career development, he has progressed through senior operational and engineering roles to this new position.

He takes over the General Manager role in the strategically important Qatari market from Vikas Shangari, who recently was appointed Global Sales Director at the UK-headquartered company.

Roshan Borkar, who joined STATS in 2021, has been appointed Head of Sales and Business Development, Qatar, having previously held senior business development and technical sales positions.

Marcin Nowogrodzki joined STATS in 2005 and has been promoted to Operations Manager, Qatar, following two decades with the company. Marcin joined as a Workshop Technician before progressing through the company as a Field Technician, Field Supervisor, and most recently as Operations Supervisor.

STATS Group Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Rawlinson, said: “Our business in Qatar is a significant part of our global business and these appointments will help further support our strategy of regional growth delivered locally via a fully staffed and inventoried local facility.

“Gary McDowall started off as a graduate trainee at STATS at our headquarters in Aberdeen, Scotland, and his technical expertise and product knowledge ensures our Qatari clients are in good hands.

“Roshan Borkar has over 18 years’ experience in the pipeline intervention and isolation market, and combined with Marcin’s hands-on experience and leadership qualities, these appointments will allow us to strengthen our operations in Qatar and ensure reliable delivery and first-time success in helping our customers solve their pipeline integrity challenges.

“Strengthening our local Doha-based capabilities improves timeliness of our operational delivery and enhances our In-Country Value (ICV) score in line with Qatar’s national objectives to build a knowledge based diversified economy.”

Headquartered near Aberdeen, Scotland, STATS is a leading provider of pressurised pipeline isolation, hot tapping and plugging services to the global energy industry.

