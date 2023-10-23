Middle East – State Street Saudi Arabia Financial Solutions today announced the appointment of Dr. Khalid Al-Yahya as Chairperson and Majeed Al-Abduljabbar as an independent non-executive director to its Board of Directors, to support the company’s growth in the Kingdom. State Street Saudi Arabia Financial Solutions, is a subsidiary of State Street Corporation, the global financial institution and provider of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading to institutional investors.

“We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Khalid and Majeed to our board to help support our focused growth plan in Saudi Arabia” said Mostapha Tahiri, Head of Asia Pacific and Middle East at State Street. “Their extensive experience and impressive track-record both regionally and globally are great assets to State Street as we continue our growth journey in the region.”

Dr. Al-Yahya has over 25 years of regional and global experience in government, business and international organizations, including serving as the Secretary General of the Federation of Saudi Chambers, Deputy Secretary General for Economic Policies at the Saudi G20, managing transformative projects in collaboration with governments in Saudi Arabia and UAE, United Nations, World Bank and other global firms.

In addition to various directorships and fellowship at Harvard University Kennedy School, Dr. Al-Yahya held many senior leadership positions in global companies throughout his career including Public Sector lead in MENA at Accenture Strategy and partner at KPMG. He earned his Ph.D, MBA and MPA from the US.

With over 23 years of experience, Mr. Al-Abduljabbar held various positions in some of the major banks in Saudi Arabia, including Saudi Awwal Bank, Samba Financial Group and Arab National Bank. He is currently the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company, part of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. Prior to his current position, as General Director, Mr Al-Abduljabbar helped establish the risk management function at the Capital Market Authority.

Besides a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Marketing from California State University East Bay, Mr. Al-Abduljabbar has received the Certificate in Global Management (CGM) certificate from INSEAD.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $40.0 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.7 trillion* in assets under management as of September 30, 2023, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 42,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of September 30, 2023 includes approximately $58 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.