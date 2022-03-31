Dubai, United Arab Emirates: A key pillar for StashAway MENA (part of the global StashAway group, which operates across Singapore, Malaysia and the MENA region) is a commitment to making a positive social impact, both regionally and locally and in the short and long term.

This ethos is felt across the board and in numerous ways: StashAway delivers a unique, hyper-personalised service that empowers investors and allows them to feel fully in control of their finances, the company offers free expert advice to investors and is an industry leader when it comes to championing important issues such as bridging the gender investing gap and highlighting the need to raise financially literate children.

StashAway MENA’s Ramadan 2022 CSR initiative is reflective of this mission: the company has pledged that for every single investment made during the Holy Month of Ramadan, they will donate a meal to the UAE Food Bank. The company hopes that not only will this act encourage investors to make transactions during Ramadan, but that by matching investments for meal donations they will be able to significantly help those less fortunate. In addition, during the final week of Ramadan the StashAway MENA team will be volunteering on ground, handing out meals in association with the UAE Food Bank.

Ramzi Khleif, General Manager for StashAway MENA comments, “Ramadan is a time for giving back and helping others and we are thrilled to be taking tangible action with a CSR initiative that will benefit the local community in an immediate and effective way. The UAE Food Bank is a fantastic organization and we look forward to supporting them.”

