Dubai – UAE: StarLink, an Infinigate Group company, a Trusted Advisor for Cyber, Secure Cloud and Secure Networks solutions in the MEA region has announced a new distribution agreement with Picus Security, a leading Security Validation Platform that empowers organisations to proactively measure and improve cyber resilience.

The Picus Security Validation Platform allows security teams to simulate real-world attack scenarios, continuously and automatically validating exploitable vulnerabilities while assessing the effectiveness of security controls. It offers solutions such as Adversarial Exposure Validation, Breach & Attack Simulation (BAS), Automated Penetration Testing, Detection Rule Validation, and AI-Powered Risk Insight (Numi). Crucially, the platform integrates seamlessly with NGFW, EDR/XDR, SIEM, and SOAR, providing end-to-end validation of security control performance.

As part of the distribution partnership, StarLink will leverage its role as a Trusted Value-Added Distributor (VAD) to drive market growth for Picus Security. With strong regional expertise, StarLink is well-positioned to provide on-ground sales and technical support, marketing intelligence, and access to a network of over 1,500 partners across the MEA region. This extensive reach will give Picus Security a powerful go-to-market advantage to help organisations strengthen their cyber defenses, prioritise vulnerabilities, and enhance readiness against real-world threats.

“We are thrilled to add Picus Security to our solutions portfolio,” said Ahmed Diab, COO, StarLink. “The Picus Security Validation Platform seamlessly integrates with numerous technologies, aligning perfectly with our integrated solutions go-to-market strategy. This partnership will empower our partners with a comprehensive solution stack, enabling them to deliver a holistic cybersecurity approach to their customers.”

Tarek Kuzbari, VP Sales at Picus Security, commented, "We are excited to partner with StarLink to expand our reach across the Middle East and Africa, combining their strong regional presence with our leading Risk Validation Platform to help organisations enhance their cyber resilience. This partnership comes at a critical stage of the hyper-growth Picus is experiencing, as we tailor our solutions to leading enterprises in the market. With the rapid expansion of attack vectors and the increasing sophistication of threats, the Picus platform has become a vital element in validating security controls and enabling organisations to stay one step ahead of attacks.”

About StarLink

StarLink, an Infinigate Group Company is acclaimed as the fastest growing “True” Value-added Distributor” across the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa regions with on-the-ground presence in 11 countries. StarLink is recognized as a "Trusted Cyber and Cloud Advisor” to over 3500 plus enterprise and government customers that use one or more of Starlink’s best-of-breed and market-leading technologies, sold through its Channel network of over 1500 Partners. The StarLink Solution Lifecycle helps Channel Partners differentiate offerings and assists customers to identify key risks and define priorities for addressing their IT Security gaps and enhance their Data Center and Cloud infrastructure.

About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group, the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in Cybersecurity, Cloud & Network Infrastructure sets itself apart for its deep technical expertise, delivering locally tailored solutions and services to SMB and enterprise customers across EMEA and ANZ. Relying on a strong central supply chain and an extensive portfolio of leading-edge solutions, Infinigate sparks growth for vendor and channel partners.

About Picus Security

Picus Security, the leading security validation company, gives organizations a clear picture of their cyber risk based on business context. Picus transforms security practices by correlating, prioritizing and validating exposures across siloed findings so teams can focus on critical gaps and high-impact fixes. With Picus, security teams can quickly take action with one-click mitigations to stop more threats with less effort. Offering Adversarial Exposure Validation with Breach and Attack Simulation and Automated Penetration Testing, working together for greater outcomes, Picus delivers award-winning, threat-centric technology that allows teams to pinpoint fixes worth pursuing.