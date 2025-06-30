Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Starkey, a pioneer in hearing technology, today unveiled its regional strategy designed to make hearing care a central pillar of preventive health throughout the Middle East and Africa. The strategy is tightly aligned with national efforts such as UAE Vision 2031 and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 Health Sector Transformation Program, underscoring a shared commitment to digital health, preventive care, and well-being.

This strategy is anchored by the earlier introduction of Edge AI, Starkey’s most advanced hearing aid platform to date, which integrates real-time intelligence, personalized wellness features, and robust connectivity.

Giscard Bechara, Regional Director of Starkey MEA, described Edge AI as a catalyst that showcases company’s vision, “Edge AI is not just your typical hearing aid device—it’s a health companion. With real-time processing powered by our G2 Neuro Processor and Neuro Sound Technology 2.0, it adapts to every listening environment, embeds fall‑detection, balance tracking, and even seamlessly connects with the My Starkey App and your mobile device,” he said.

Built to meet the region’s evolving demographics—characterised by rising life expectancy, and increased health consciousness—Edge AI supplies the user with up to 51 hours of rechargeable battery life, keeping a small size package, automated self check feature and tele health making it suitable for day-to-day life and travel.

Starkey is working with industry stakeholders, and audiologists in the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, and Jordan among other countries to deliver dedicated training on Edge AI deployment. These sessions are pivotal to ensuring high-quality fittings and ongoing support—consistent with Starkey’s broader mission to move hearing care from device distribution to sustainable health ecosystems.

“Upskilling regional audiologists ensures that intelligent hearing aids are not just available, but optimally used for the benefit of our patients” Bechara noted.

Later this year, Starkey will work closely with its partners to launch a regional hearing health awareness campaign, prompting early screening and tackling stigma. This campaign follows studies indicating that individuals in the region often delay treatment for up to 7 years after first noticing symptoms—delays linked to social isolation and cognitive decline.

“Our mission extends beyond market leadership,” Bechara added. “We aim to shift the paradigm: hearing care should be proactive, intelligent, and inclusive—not reactive or marginal.”

With a growing regional network, the rollout of cutting-edge Edge AI devices, and strong public health partnerships, Starkey is driving a transformation in hearing care—where innovations meet impact, and better hearing becomes a societal imperative.

About Starkey Laboratories Inc.

Starkey is a privately owned, global leader in hearing innovation, headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. As the only American-owned provider of advanced hearing technologies, Starkey is known for pioneering digital hearing solutions that combine cutting-edge AI, health tracking, and personalized care. With more than 5,000 employees across 29 global facilities, Starkey serves over 100 markets worldwide. The company is dedicated to transforming lives through better hearing, offering a full ecosystem of hearing aids, software, and connected health services. To learn more, visit, starkeymea.com and starkey.com.