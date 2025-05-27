Dubai, UAE: In recognition of ‘Better Hearing and Speech Month’, Starkey MEA is urging families and healthcare providers across the Middle East and Africa to prioritize hearing health. To spotlight this often-overlooked issue, Starkey MEA is associating with Dr. Mohamed Ali Eltom, Chairman of International Diabetes Federation for MENA region and hearing loss patient —not only as a renowned physician, but as someone who has personally navigated the challenges of hearing loss.

The global hearing health crisis is growing. By 2050, an estimated 2.5 billion people will experience some form of hearing loss, according to the World Health Organization. Over 700 million will need access to hearing rehabilitation. Yet across the region, millions remain undiagnosed, untreated, and underserved—impacting not just individual quality of life, but economic productivity, cognitive health, and social well-being.

“Your ears don’t often get the same attention as your eyes or heart, but they are just as vital,” said Giscard Bechara, Regional Director, MEA, Starkey Laboratories Inc. “Untreated hearing loss has been linked to cognitive decline, depression, and even increased risk of dementia. But with a simple test, that trajectory can change.”

“I began to struggle in meetings and international conferences. At first, I blamed background noise or fatigue. But eventually, I realized I was missing key parts of conversations—professionally and personally,” said Dr. Eltom. “Getting my hearing checked changed everything. As both a doctor and a patient, I can say: early detection is not just helpful, it’s essential.”

Hearing loss often develops so gradually that many individuals may overlook the early signs or attribute them to other causes. Common indicators include frequently asking others to repeat themselves, turning up the volume on the television or phone to uncomfortable levels, feeling unusually fatigued after conversations, struggling to hear high-pitched sounds or distinguish consonants, and withdrawing from social or professional settings due to communication challenges.

The economic cost of unaddressed hearing loss is estimated at nearly $1 trillion annually. Yet many people in the Middle East and Africa delay getting tested due to stigma, lack of access, or the misconception that hearing loss is only a problem for the elderly.

“This is about dignity, connection, and health equity,” Dr. Eltom added. “We must normalize hearing care as part of standard health routines—across every age group.”

“What you can do today to take charge of your hearing health is simple yet impactful. Patients can start by booking a hearing screening at their nearest clinic or hearing care center. Encourage older family members, friends, or colleagues to do the same, as early detection can make a significant difference. Better hearing leads to better living. And there’s no better time to begin than now,” Bechara concluded.

About Starkey Laboratories Inc.

Starkey is a privately held, global hearing technology company headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Founded by Bill Austin in 1967, Starkey is known for its innovative design, development, and distribution of comprehensive digital hearing systems. Led today by President and CEO Brandon Sawalich, Starkey is the only American-owned provider of hearing technologies. The company has more than 5,000 employees, operates 29 facilities and does business in more than 100 markets worldwide. Learn more at https://www.starkeymea.com/ and https://www.starkey.com/.

Media contact:

Hadia Eltom,

Marketing Manager | Starkey MEA FZCO

Dubai Airport Freezone 4Wb - G44 | Dubai | United Arab Emirates