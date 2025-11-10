Dubai, UAE – Starhotels Collezione, Italy’s iconic luxury hotel group celebrated for its distinguished properties across Rome, Milan, Florence, Venice, London, and Paris, recently concluded a series of successful events in the GCC, including its Sales Conclave held in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, followed by exclusive Media and Partners Evenings in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Led by Gulf Reps Ltd., the official representative agency of Starhotels Collezione in the GCC, the gatherings went beyond business. They celebrated purpose, partnership, and passion, strengthening ties between Italian excellence and the region’s discerning luxury travel market.

The Starhotels delegation included Benjamin Tkalec, Regional Director of Sales GCC and Middle East; Marco Pratolongo, General Manager of Rosa Grand Milano Starhotels Collezione; Massimo Colli, General Manager of Hotel d’Inghilterra Roma Starhotels Collezione; Stefano Dondi, representing Helvetia & Bristol Firenze Starhotels Collezione and Grand Hotel Continental Siena Starhotels Collezione; Janine Anjarwalla, representing The Franklin London Starhotels Collezione, The Pelham London Starhotels Collezione, and The Gore London Starhotels Collezione in London; and Alexandre Cochet, representing The Castille Paris Starhotels Collezione.

The Sales Conclave provided an opportunity for in-depth discussions with key travel partners and stakeholders, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to expanding its footprint in the Middle East—a region that continues to deliver impressive growth for the group.

“The growth from the Middle East market has been over 30% year-on-year for Starhotels Collezione, and this market continues to be very essential for the company,” said Benjamin Tkalec, Regional Director of Sales, Middle East. “Our goal is to continue nurturing these partnerships and exploring new opportunities to elevate the guest experience for our GCC clientele.”

Representing Starhotels Collezione’s flagship property in Rome, Massimo Colli, General Manager of Hotel d’Inghilterra, added: “The GCC market is now among the top four feeder markets for our luxury hotel in Rome. We truly value our guests from this region who appreciate the blend of heritage, luxury, and personalized service that defines our hotel.”

From Milan, Marco Pratolongo, General Manager of Rosa Grand Milano, noted: “We are seeking new opportunities in this market, which is one of our top contributors, and we have all the necessary know-how to welcome GCC guests through our doors. We are very well known in this market, and at the same time, we understand the importance of personal relationships with our partners.”

Following the conclave, the brand hosted two elegant Media and Partner Evenings in the UAE, reflecting Starhotels Collezione’s commitment to sharing the essence of Italian hospitality, artistry, and timeless elegance with regional audiences.

The first event took place at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr Abu Dhabi, welcoming prominent media representatives, travel trade professionals, and hospitality partners. Guests had the opportunity to meet and interact with the visiting Starhotels Collezione delegation, gaining insights into the group’s portfolio and vision for growth. The evening continued with an exquisite hosted dinner at Marco’s Italian, where guests experienced the flavors and warmth that define the brand’s renowned service philosophy.

The celebration continued the following evening, at FIVE Jumeirah Palm Dubai, with a sophisticated networking session followed by an exclusive dining experience at Cinque. Media and partners were immersed in an atmosphere of refined Italian culture, engaging directly with the brand’s leadership to explore opportunities for collaboration and storytelling within the region’s evolving luxury travel landscape.

Both evenings served as an elegant showcase of Starhotels Collezione’s hallmark qualities of distinctive design, heartfelt hospitality, and a deep sense of place inspired by Italy’s heritage and craftsmanship.

The brand reaffirmed its dedication to nurturing long-term relationships with media and trade partners across the GCC, reflecting its belief that meaningful connections and authentic experiences are at the heart of true luxury. These engagements underscore the brand’s vision of bringing Italian excellence to discerning travelers in this region through service that blends art, culture, and contemporary sophistication for all local guests and visitors.

https://www.starhotels.com/en/

