Transformative initiative drives sustainable growth and empowers women entrepreneurs in the UAE's technology sector

Dubai, UAE: Standard Chartered, in partnership with DIFC Innovation Hub, announced today the launch of the fifth cohort of the Women in Tech accelerator programme. This transformative initiative is designed to drive sustainable growth and empower women entrepreneurs in the UAE's technology sector, fostering innovation, diversity, and economic development.

Standard Chartered's Women in Tech accelerator programme offers women entrepreneurs a unique platform to unleash their potential, overcome barriers, and accelerate their business ventures. As part of a global Women in Tech initiative, the programme operates successfully in nine countries, creating a powerful global network of empowered women in the tech space. In collaboration with the renowned DIFC Innovation Hub, the programme provides unparalleled support, mentorship, and access to seed capital to propel the success of women-led start-ups.

Rola Abu Manneh, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered UAE, said: “We are thrilled to launch the fifth round of this signature accelerator programme in the UAE, in partnership with DIFC Innovation Hub. This programme is a testament to our shared commitment with the UAE to champion women empowerment and support technological innovation. Through targeted support, mentorship, and access to seed capital, we aim to empower women in technology, enabling them to overcome barriers, seize opportunities, and drive transformative change. By joining forces with DIFC Innovation Hub, we are taking significant strides towards building a more inclusive and thriving tech ecosystem that supports women-led start-ups and harnesses the diverse talents and perspectives of women, ultimately shaping a brighter future for all.”

Mohammad AlBlooshi, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Innovation Hub, added: “DIFC Innovation Hub is dedicated to supporting start-ups and entrepreneurs in the UAE, fostering an environment that nurtures innovation and drives economic growth. The Women in Tech programme empowers female entrepreneurs to overcome challenges and make a lasting impact. We are proud to collaborate with Standard Chartered on this initiative as we drive the future of finance together.”

The programme commences with an application period, welcoming ambitious start-ups to submit their proposals until the end of July. From the pool of applicants, ten start-ups will be meticulously selected to participate in the programme. These selected entrepreneurs will embark on a transformative journey, benefitting from a comprehensive curriculum featuring tailored training, immersive workshops, and invaluable mentorship opportunities designed to address their specific needs.

The Women in Tech accelerator programme will conclude with the highly anticipated Demo Day in October. During this prestigious event, ten female-led entrepreneurial teams will showcase their innovative business models to a distinguished panel of potential investors, industry experts, and thought leaders. In addition to the invaluable exposure, the top three winners will be awarded a total of USD 100,000 in equity-free seed capital, providing a substantial boost to their ventures.

The Women in Tech programme is geared towards empowering female entrepreneurs to confront the challenges of uncertain times as they grow their impact-driven businesses across the region. To date, Standard Chartered UAE has accelerated four cohorts, comprising of more than 20 start-ups, who have collectively raised over USD5 million from various venture capitalists to expand their businesses within and outside of the UAE.

