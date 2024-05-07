Dubai, UAE – Standard Chartered is among the first few institutions to offer locally domiciled funds for retail clients in the UAE in partnership with international providers and in line with the new Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) regulation which restricts the promotion of foreign funds to professional investors.

Standard Chartered has partnered with leading international companies to provide best-in-class products to its retail clients, including Amundi, a global asset manager with over USD 2 trillion in assets under management; Aditum Investment Management Limited, an asset manager licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority with over USD 6 billion in assets; and ClearStream, a leading global company specialising in custody and settlement of securities. The new offering underlines Standard Chartered’s commitment to supporting the SCA in driving the growth of the local asset management sector as well as the UAE’s vision to become a leading global financial hub. These products are domiciled in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) which is the leading financial hub in the region.

Owen Young, Managing Director and Regional Head of Wealth Management for Europe, Africa and the Middle East at Standard Chartered, said: “At Standard Chartered, we are committed to supporting our clients’ financial goals and aspirations. By being among the first few institutions to offer locally domiciled funds to our retail customers in the UAE, we are delivering on our promise to provide innovative and best-in-class investment solutions that cater to their diverse needs while supporting the UAE government's vision of making the country a global financial hub.”

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer, DIFC Authority, said: “Providing retail clients with access to locally domiciled funds not only provides greater investment opportunities, but access to companies and assets that are likely familiar to the local market. As a result, customers are given an additional means of diversification, while supporting Dubai’s financial services industry. We commend Standard Chartered’s innovative approach towards supporting their retail clients’ requirements, and the local economy.”

As part of this, Standard Chartered has launched four funds domiciled in DIFC and these are now available to retail clients, including the Signature CIO Balanced Fund, Signature CIO Growth Fund, Signature CIO Income Fund, and Signature CIO Conservative Fund.

For further information please contact:

Wasim Ben Khadra

Regional Head of Communications, Africa & Middle East

Standard Chartered

E-mail: wasim.benkhadra@sc.com

About Standard Chartered

We are a leading international banking group, with a presence in 52 of the world’s most dynamic markets and serving clients in a further 64. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, here for good.

Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.

For more stories and expert opinions please visit Insights at sc.com. Follow Standard Chartered on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.