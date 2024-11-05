Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: St. George’s University School of Medicine (SGU), Grenada, West Indies, has successfully completed a series of recruitment events across Saudi Arabia, aimed at inspiring and informing future medical students.

From October 12th to 28th, SGU representatives travelled to key cities, including Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dammam, visiting international schools and engaging with students, parents, and educators. This roadshow marked a pivotal moment in SGU's outreach efforts in the Kingdom, offering exclusive insights into the medical education provided by the university.

The roadshow, organized with leading educational agencies in October, included visits to international schools in Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dammam to introduce SGU’s 4-Year Medical Degree (MD) program, and five-, six-, and seven-year MD tracks, an info session at Dammam’s ASD Campus to showcase study options in Grenada or the UK, and the MENA-IHE fair in Jeddah and Riyadh, highlighting SGU’s curriculum and global network.

The Saudi Arabia roadshow was met with enthusiasm from students and parents alike, as SGU highlighted its commitment to nurturing the next generation of global medical professionals. Attendees were given the opportunity to explore SGU’s admissions process, scholarship opportunities, and the unique educational tracks that SGU offers through Grenada, West Indies and Newcastle in the UK with multiple entry points.

"We were thrilled to bring our program and tracks directly to students and parents in Saudi Arabia," said David Anthonisz, Executive Director, International Student Recruitment at St. George’s University. "Our goal is to provide students with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed in medicine, and the response from Saudi Arabia has been overwhelming."

SGU’s presence in Saudi Arabia is part of the university’s larger initiative to expand its outreach in the MENA region, offering students access to an international medical education without the need for national medical entrance exams. With a growing network of affiliated hospitals and clinical training centers, SGU is well-positioned to support the career ambitions of Saudi students. For more information on the programs and tracks available through SGU School of Medicine, visit SGU’s website.

About St. George’s University School of Medicine:

Founded in 1976, St. George's University (SGU) is a centre for academic excellence worldwide. With students and faculty drawn from more than 150 countries, SGU is truly an international institution, with a uniquely global perspective. The SGU School of Medicine is accredited by the Grenada Medical and Dental Council which has been recognized by the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME). The school offers a four-year Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree program. Students can also enter the MD degree program from any education system around the world via the five-, six-, or seven-year tracks. SGU has a large network of 75+ affiliated hospitals and health centres in the US and UK, with the unique opportunity for students to begin their medical career in Grenada or the UK.