Riyadh – SRMG Media Solutions (SMS), has entered into a strategic partnership with Phi, a leading out-of-home (OOH) media network and a subsidiary of Naif Alrajhi Investment. This Partnership aims to accelerate Phi's exposure into countries where SRMG Media Solutions has a strong footprint, while providing SMS's advertising clients with exclusive access to Phi’s premium and expansive OOH inventory.

SMS is a next-generation, data-driven media solutions company, SMS delivers innovative, results-focused advertising strategies. By leveraging proprietary first-party data, the latest AdTech solutions and AI-driven audience segmentation. SMS creates personalized, results-oriented campaigns that drive growth, innovation, and profitability. As the exclusive media partner for SRMG’s prestigious brands, SMS manages a distinguished media portfolio, including Asharq Al-Awsat, Asharq News, Asharq Business with Bloomberg, Al Eqtisadiah, Akhbaar24, Arab News, Hia, Sayidaty, Billboard Arabia, Manga Arabia, and thmanyah. With a global reach of more than 170 million users, SMS delivers engaging content across a diverse range of platforms, including digital and social media, websites, apps, newsletters, TV, audio channels, podcasts, print, and experiential IPs.

Founded in 2019, Phi has rapidly become a leading player in the Middle East's OOH media landscape providing innovative outdoor advertising solutions ranging from traditional billboards to modern digital screens, designed to meet the unique needs of its clients. Phi operates in over 350 high-traffic locations across four major countries including UAE, KSA, Egypt, and Morocco with a diverse network of extra-large hoardings, bridges, digital displays, and Unipoles. Phi’s strategic placements ensure maximum visibility and brand exposure, making it a leader in the OOH sector. Since its establishment, Phi has had a strategy focused on expansion into local, regional, and international markets.

This partnership enables SMS to offer global brands access to Phi's extensive OOH assets, enhancing their already robust portfolio of digital and social platforms, TV, audio, print, and experiential media. It provides advertisers with a unique opportunity to engage with audiences in Saudi Arabia and beyond through a blend of traditional and modern advertising formats.

Ziad Moussa, Managing Director of SMS, commented, "SRMG’s established presence in over 30 countries positions us uniquely to drive significant growth for Phi. This partnership is a win-win for both parties. It allows us to introduce Phi’s innovative OOH solutions to a global audience, particularly those seeking to tap into the rapidly growing markets within the MENA region. As advertisers look to expand their reach, this Partnership offers them unparalleled opportunities to engage with one of the most dynamic and high-potential regions in the world.”

Maher Boulos, CEO of Phi, said, “Our partnership with SMS gives us the opportunity to offer advertisers direct access to the growing OOH market in Saudi Arabia and the wider region. This Partnership allows us to deliver more impactful and dynamic advertising solutions to our clients."

Through this partnership, SMS is poised to redefine the advertising landscape in the MENA region and beyond, offering unmatched reach and cutting-edge solutions for brands looking to expand their presence.

About SMS

SRMG Media Solutions (SMS) is part of SRMG Media Group, the largest integrated media group from the MENA region. SMS provides comprehensive, data-driven advertising solutions to brands and advertisers. Leveraging a diverse portfolio of over 35 media brands across digital platforms, TV, print, audio, and experiential IPs, SMS empowers brands to engage with audiences through innovative storytelling, branded content, and targeted campaigns. SMS represents prominent brands such as Asharq Al-Awsat, Asharq News, Asharq Business with Bloomberg, Al Eqtisadiah, Akhbaar24, Arab News, Hia, Sayidaty, Billboard Arabia, Manga Arabia and thmanyah among others. By integrating proprietary first-party data, AI-driven audience segmentation, and advanced analytics, SMS delivers personalized and results-driven strategies designed to optimize brand visibility and audience engagement. With a focus on strategic partnerships, including exclusive agreements with leading media companies and global platforms, SMS is at the forefront of transforming the media and advertising landscape in the region.

For more information about SMS, please visit: https://srmgms.com/

About Phi

Founded in 2019, Phi is redefining outdoor advertising with a bold vision to transform it into a precise art of influence and impact. In just a few years, phi has become a trailblazer in outdoor media, delivering innovative, AI-driven solutions that revolutionize how brands engage with their audience. With over 350 advertising locations across UAE, KSA, Egypt, and Morocco, Phi has quickly established itself outdoor media landscape. Known for setting a gold standard of excellence, phi embodies prestige, precision, and an unmatched A+ experience for elite clientele.