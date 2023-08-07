Jeddah: Al-Ittihad Club has signed a gold sponsorship agreement with SRJ Sports Investments, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund.

As part of the sponsorship agreement, SRJ Sports Investments will have its logo displayed on Al-Ittihad Club’s distinctive kit, as well as a series of other rights including its brand and content being displayed on LED billboards in the stadium and in the backdrop of media interviews conducted by Al-Ittihad players.

Abdulwahab Abed, CEO of Al-Ittihad, said: “Today, we signed a sponsorship agreement with a national company that begins its journey to contribute to the development of Saudi sports, contributing to the realization of Vision 2030 which prioritizes the sports sector and meeting the demands of our youth. We are committed to making our capabilities available to our partners and sponsors, to help them achieve their investment goals and utilize the overwhelming popularity and prestigious position of our club which will represent all the Saudi clubs in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup™.”

Bander Bin Mogren, Chairman at SRJ Sports Investments commented: “We are proud to sponsor this year’s reigning Roshn Saudi League champions. Al-Ittihad Club is a winning team, boasting one of the most dedicated football fan bases both internationally and within Saudi. The team maintains a deep heritage within Saudi Arabia’s football scene, and we have seen them demonstrate resilience and ambition. These are all synergies that SRJ Sports Investments continue to draw on as we embark on our mission to develop a world-class sports sector in Saudi Arabia and across the MENA region.”

About SRJ Sports Investment

SRJ (/Surge/) Sports Investments, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, is a leading sports investor championed by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and National Sports Strategy. SRJ Sports Investments is delivering on the Kingdom’s promise to develop a world-class sports sector.

SRJ Sports Investments focuses on driving sustainable investment across technology, media, programming, IP rights, and commercialization of venues – serving the sports sector in Saudi Arabia and across the MENA region.

About Al Ittihad Club

Established in 1927 in the city of Jeddah, Al Ittihad is the first sports club in Saudi Arabia and has amassed huge popularity since it was established. Over the course of its history, the club has won many titles and it is one of the most successful clubs in Saudi Arabia and Asia having won the AFC Champions League twice consecutively in 2004 and 2005.