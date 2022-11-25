Cyclists from around the world are expected to travel to Dubai for the chance to qualify for the UCI Gran Fondo World Championship

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The 13th edition of Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, the premium sporting race backed by Dubai Sports Council, is halfway through its season and continues to embrace cyclists from around the globe with its all-new line of merchandise tailor-made for riders competing at the main event on February 19th, 2023.

The Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge is once again partnering with world-class sportswear brand, Ciovita, which is created for cyclists, by cyclists. Ciovita has engineered the perfect performance-driven kit, which is available to pre-order and will be ready ahead of the main event in February.

At the of the all-new 2023 collection is the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge racing stripes and upside-down number 13. Both funky and fun elements have been applied to Ciovita’s Sport Fit Jersey, a garment that perfectly balances comfort and aerodynamics.

The new sleek merchandise range also consists of breathable UV Sun Sleeves that protect cyclists from the harsh sun, and high quality Casquettes that are designed to have the perfect fit. Special Dubai-themed, limited-edition cycling socks with moisture-wicking technology are also available to purchase. The Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge is also joined by trisouq.com, which carries the On Running brand, as the Official Lifestyle Shoe Partner

Participants can pre-order their new cycling merchandise by visiting www.cyclechallenge.ae and can collect it at the Race Park Collection Point a few days before the main event.

Cyclists from around the world will visit Dubai to participate in the main event on Sunday 19th February 2023. The 92km race will draw in competitive cyclists as they look to qualify for the UCI Gran Fondo World Championship, which will be held in Glasgow, Scotland next year. With flatter terrain and a cooler climate, Dubai’s track provides a unique opportunity for riders to perform well and make the top 20%. A qualifying race for the UCI Gran Fondo for the second year in a row, the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge continues to leverage its appeal and leave a mark on the global sporting stage.

For registration and further information, please visit www.cyclechallenge.ae.

