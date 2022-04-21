Government-led programme aims to accelerate UAE’s transition to sustainable food systems

Spinneys rolls out ‘Love Food, Don’t Waste’ community education campaign for Ramadan

Dubai, UAE – Locally owned supermarket Spinneys has become the first retailer to partner with the ‘Food for Life’ programme, a UAE initiative to drive nationwide transformation towards healthier diets from sustainable food systems.

Led by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) and the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), in collaboration with Emirates Nature-WWF and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the initiative supports the UAE’s goal to halve food waste by 2030 in line with the National Food Security Strategy 20511 as the country works towards becoming a global leader in sustainable food systems.

Bringing to light the role food plays in our lives and the environmental impact when it’s wasted, ‘Food for Life’ aims to mobilise stakeholders across the food ecosystem to help individuals change their daily actions toward a more sustainable lifestyle and save one-third of waste by shopping, cooking and eating smarter.

Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: “The global food system is the single biggest contributor to biodiversity loss, deforestation, drought, freshwater pollution and the collapse of aquatic wildlife. It’s also the second-biggest generator of greenhouse gas emissions, contributing significantly to climate change. In addition, one-third of edible food produced globally is wasted. With all that in mind, we see the urgency of making smarter choices around food. This is why ‘Food for Life’ seeks to educate consumers to truly appreciate food and prevent it from going into the bin. Community engagement is by far the best tool at our disposal in our quest to reduce food waste. We thank Spinneys for joining the campaign and for its steadfast commitment to sustainability.”

Committed to reducing its impact on the environment for a more sustainable future for all, Spinneys has also undertaken to halve its food waste by 2030, with a promise that no food fit for human consumption goes to waste. As part of Spinneys’ ‘Love Food, Don’t Waste’ initiative, the retailer has introduced a consumer education campaign and food donation drive across its stores and digital channels throughout the Holy Month.

According to Dubai Carbon Centre of Excellence, food wastage in the UAE is estimated to be 3.2 million tonnes, with around 38 per cent of the food prepared daily being wasted, most of which comes directly from the home2. This number rises to 60 per cent during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Helping to raise awareness about the impacts of food waste, Spinneys shoppers are being encouraged to re-use their food scraps and repurpose leftovers via easy tips and tricks to make their household food go further and last longer. The supermarket has also identified some of the top wasted foods and provided helpful guides to help communities use and store foods – like potatoes, tomatoes and apples – in different ways.

To support the UAE Food Bank’s ‘1 Million Meals Saved3’ campaign, Spinneys has introduced a food donation drive across its stores and production facilities, ensuring any surplus food is redistributed to families in need this Ramadan. Spinneys is also helping the UAE Food Bank to re-purpose the high-quality off-cuts it collects daily into pre-prepared products.

Sunil Kumar, CEO at Spinneys, UAE, said: “We are honoured to partner with the ‘Food for Life’ initiative, as we work together to combat food waste by making wiser choices in our everyday lives. As part of our 2030 sustainability programme ‘Let’s Do Better Together’, Spinneys’ ‘Love Food, Don’t Waste’ campaign is a community appeal this Holy Month to think more deeply about our food choices, to make it last longer, and reach more people and fewer bins. As the majority of food waste occurs in the home, our aim is to educate our communities on the benefits of reducing food waste and how to adopt healthier, more sustainable food choices in their daily lives.”

Spinneys is also a member of a global coalition to address food waste through the 10x20x304 initiative, which brings together supply chain stakeholders to combat the global and local challenges and align with the Sustainable Development Goals. Spinneys is committed to playing its role in the journey to a sustainable future.

For more information about the brand and upcoming news visit www.spinneys.com and @spinneysdubai / @spinneyskitchen on Instagram.

About Spinneys:

Spinneys’ story started in 1961 when the first supermarket opened in Al Nasr Square. It has since grown to be one of the most favourited premium supermarket retailers in the region, with 61 stores across the UAE. Much loved by expats and locals in the region, Spinneys enjoys a well-deserved reputation for forward thinking, keeping pace with changes in cooking trends and the emergence of new products worldwide. Today, Spinneys Dubai, owned by UAE national Mr Ali Albwardy, has built a strong name for supplying top quality produce and offering a high level of customer service. Yet food standards, safety and freshness have always been at the forefront of the company’s ethos – just one reason why the Spinneys brand is defined as ‘The fresher experience’.

About Food For Life:

Food for Life is a new initiative by Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Ministry of Health and Prevention, Emirates Nature-WWF and the FAO, to bring health, nutrition and planetary well-being together through a community awareness and engagement campaign on healthy diets from sustainable food systems. The campaign provides interactive, impactful, and informative content and hands-on activities for the community to participate in, accessible via the digital platform, www.foodforlife.ae

