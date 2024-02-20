Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital (SRH), a leading healthcare institution in rehabilitation and long-term medical care under Capital Health, proudly welcomed Dr. Pablo Celink, CEO of Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago, for an insightful medical tour aimed at exploring the latest advancements in medical technologies on Thursday, January 25th. Dr. Mishal Al Qasimi, CEO of SRH, led the medical team in hosting this distinguished visit, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange between these two leading rehabilitation institutions.

The visit also included a speech by Dr. Sangeeta Driver, Section Chief of Brain Injury Medicine & Rehabilitation at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab. Dr. Driver, MD, MPH, a double board-certified expert, shared her expertise and experiences, further enhancing the collaborative spirit between the two institutions. The enlightening lecture took place at 12:00 PM, attracting a diverse audience of medical professionals, therapists, and healthcare enthusiasts.

CEO, Dr. Mishal Al Qasimi expressed gratitude for the visit, stating, "We are honored to host Dr. Pablo Celink and Dr. Sangeeta Driver from Shirley Ryan AbilityLab. This collaboration not only strengthens our ties with a globally acclaimed rehabilitation institute but also underscores our dedication to staying at the forefront of medical advancements for the benefit of our patients."

Dr. Celink emphasized, "The synergy between our institutions is clear, reflecting a shared commitment to excellence and patient-centered care. Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital's dedication to advancing rehabilitation services aligns seamlessly with our mission at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab. This collaboration goes beyond a partnership; it's a profound alignment of values and a shared commitment to redefine global standards in patient care through transformative healthcare."

As a specialty rehabilitation hospital affiliated with Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, SRH remains committed to providing the highest quality rehabilitation services, incorporating state-of-the-art technologies and fostering collaboration with esteemed institutions worldwide.

About Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital:

Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital, established in 2019 in Abu Dhabi, under Capital Health Group along with Health Shield Medical Centre, is a leading healthcare facility dedicated to providing exceptional rehabilitation and long-term medical care. With a commitment to excellence and a patient-centered approach, it strives to transform lives and enhance overall well-being. As an affiliate of The Shirley Ryan Ability Lab, Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital, brings world-class healthcare services to the heart of Abu Dhabi. The partnership enables the facility to offer cutting-edge technologies, including advanced bionics and robotics, ensuring patients receive the most innovative and effective treatments available.

