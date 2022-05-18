SPE Capital, a private equity firm focused on Africa and the Middle East, announces the signature of contractual agreements relating to an equity investment of approximately MAD 330 million (c. USD 33 million) for the acquisition, by its private equity fund SPE AIF I, of a majority stake in Outsourcia group (“Outsourcia”), a leading Moroccan customer experience and business process outsourcing provider.

Founded in 2003, Outsourcia is an independent leading Moroccan customer experience, business process and medical outsourcing provider (ie medical reports editing), servicing a large base of top-tier international clients through a comprehensive, innovative, multilingual, and omnichannel offering. Over the past few years, Outsourcia has established itself as one of the leading operators in its core outsourcing market, on the back of continued organic growth as well as successful build-ups in France, Sub-Saharan, and Southern Africa. The group is today in the Top 10 outsourcing companies for the French market.

Within the framework of the partnership with Outsourcia, SPE Capital will take over from AfricInvest, which has contributed both financially and strategically to the company’s development since 2016, and will support Mr. Youssef Chraïbi (Founder and CEO of Outsourcia) and his management team in accelerating both organic and external growth initiatives with the objective of a continuous improvement of its offering and a strengthening of its international footprint.

Youssef Chraïbi said: “Over the past five years, Outsourcia has been able to deploy its growth strategy, based on geographic and sector diversification. With the support of AfricInvest, we have made strategic acquisitions in France and Madagascar. Having now an investment fund managed by SPE Capital in the Group's funding round should allow us to open a new chapter in our development and accelerate our organic and external growth, both in Europe and Africa. SPE's entrepreneurial culture, its vision, and its experience in the region are all assets for continuing to implement our "Acquire & Migrate" strategy and consolidate our position as a major Moroccan independent player in the outsourcing business (Customer Relationship Management, Back Office, Digital and Medical Outsourcing ”.

Stéphane Heuzé, Managing Partner at SPE Capital, added: “We are very proud to enter into this ambitious partnership with Youssef Chraïbi and his management team, whose renowned expertise in the outsourcing field allowed the company to experience a remarkable growth trajectory, within an attractive sector answering the growing and diversifying outsourcing needs as well as the challenges of access to employment on the continent”.

Outsourcia was advised by Asafo & Co. SPE Capital was advised by Gide (legal advisor), Deloitte (financial and tax advisor), Ibis Consulting (ESG advisor), and Matine Consulting (commercial advisor).

Closing of the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and is expected to take place over the summer.

-Ends-

About Outsourcia

Founded in 2003 in Morocco by Youssef Chraibi, Outsourcia is a major independent player specializing in Outsourcing businesses, covering remote omnichannel customer relationship management (contact centers), Back Office processes (BPO), digital services, marketing studies, and Medical Outsourcing (Management of medical reports). Following 4 external growth operations, Outsourcia now employs more than 2,400 people in 4 countries (Morocco, France, Madagascar, and Niger). Our client list includes a mixture of renowned established global players such as Total, Renault, Orange, GRDF, and Bank of Africa.

For more information, please visit: www.outsourcia.com

About SPE Capital

SPE Capital, founded in 2016, is an independent Private Equity firm focused on Africa and the Middle East. SPE Capital is led by an experienced on-the-ground investment team, with strong local knowledge and a proven track record of investing in growth companies. With offices spanning across the region, SPE Capital has a thorough understanding of businesses in the region and strives to apply best international practices and governance standards.

For more information, please visit: www.spe-capital.com

About AfricInvest

AfricInvest is a leading investment platform providing attractive risk-adjusted returns in Africa. Our strategies across private equity, venture capital and credit, finance the improvement of tens of thousands of African lives. For almost 30 years, our team of experts has successfully executed investments in more than 180 companies across 35 countries, exceeding $2 billion in funds raised.

AfricInvest’s multicultural talent, based in offices across four continents, is driven by a shared dedication to value and impact. AfricInvest is a signatory to the United Nations backed Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI), an investor initiative developed by the UNEPFI and the UN Global Compact. In addition, AfricInvest is a participant of the global “2X Challenge”, promoting gender equality in finance.

For more information, please visit: www.africinvest.com