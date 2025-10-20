SPAYZ.io, a global payment service provider has expanded its payment network to four new countries across Asia, Africa and the Middle East, with new payment integrations in Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, and Tanzania.

Merchants in Turkey can access Havale bank for pay-in and payout transactions. In Egypt and Tanzania, SPAYZ.io has introduced Mobile Money solutions, supporting the growing demand for mobile-first financial services. Finally, in South Africa, the company has rolled out EFT bank transfer capabilities, providing a reliable and widely adopted payment method for local and international merchants.

Looking to Q4 2025, SPAYZ.io will be launching services in the United Arab Emirates and Singapore. In the UAE, merchants will soon be able to utilize bank transfer options for both pay-in and payout transactions, supporting the region’s dynamic and digitally driven economy. In Singapore, SPAYZ.io will offer PayNow for pay-ins and bank transfers for payouts, aligning with the country's advanced financial infrastructure and consumer preferences for fast, secure digital payments.

SPAYZ.io will be exhibiting at SIGMA Rome to discuss its current and future payment solutions, including these new launches, as it plans for a host of new announcements in the coming months. Partners, merchants, and industry leaders can visit Booth 6007 at Fiera di Roma from 3rd to 6th November 2025, to find out more and discuss opportunities for collaboration.

Tatjana Meluskane, Chief Commercial Officer, commented: “We’re not just watching the rise of digital payments in Africa, we’re proudly helping to shape it. These are still cash driven economies, where the potential of digitalisation and online payments has not been realised.

“At SPAYZ.io, our mission is to bridge that gap with infrastructure that’s not only fast and secure, but trusted. What we’re seeing now is a tipping point - mobile-first ecosystems, agent networks, and real-time bank rails are converging to redefine the payments sector. We look forward to discussing with our partners at SIGMA Rome.”

You can schedule meetings with SPAYZ.io at SIGMA Rome by emailing info@spayz.io.

About SPAYZ.io

SPAYZ.io is on a mission to redefine the world of payments. By offering innovative, secure, and scalable payment solutions, we’re helping businesses navigate the complexities of global finance with ease. Its commitment to excellence and our passion for technology drive us to constantly evolve and adapt to the needs of its clients. With a growing presence across Europe, Asia, and Africa, it is at the forefront of building a more connected and efficient financial future.

