Launching the business’s sixth geostationary satellite will be pivotal in Space42’s plans to introduce 15 new products

Abu Dhabi/Florida - Space42 (ADX: SPACE42), the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company with global reach, has successfully launched its Thuraya 4 (T4) telecommunications satellite into orbit. The launch represents a significant milestone in Space42’s journey as a provider of premium geospatial data, geospatial analytics AI platforms and services, non-terrestrial networks (NTN), and secure connectivity solutions.

The satellite was launched aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, USA, at 20:26 Eastern Time. Following the deployment of Thuraya 4 into space, the satellite ignited its built-in electrical thrusters for Electrical Orbit Raising (EOR). This process will span several months until Thuraya 4 reaches its operational geostationary orbit at 44° East, approximately 36,000 kilometers above Earth.

The next-generation mobile telecommunications system, Thuraya 4, significantly expands Space42’s capabilities. As one of the largest MSS communication satellites produced, it complements the company’s plans to launch more than 15 new products to cater to the rapid growth in use cases across various sectors, including defense, government and enterprise. Space42’s sixth geostationary (GEO) satellite will provide more security, faster speeds and expanded coverage across Africa, Europe, Central Asia and the Middle East.

His Excellency Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman of Space42, said: “The successful launch of Space42’s next generation mobility satellite, Thuraya 4, is a clear testament to our commitment to push the innovation boundaries and actively participate in strengthening the UAE’s leadership in the SpaceTech sector globally. This key milestone in Space42’s journey not only propels its capabilities to reshape the future of connectivity but also and further advances the UAE’s ambitious National Space Strategy 2030.”

Karim Michel Sabbagh, Managing Director, Space42, said: “The launch of Thuraya 4 marks a significant milestone in Space42’s journey. It lays the foundation for our next-generation mobile satellite solutions capabilities, expanding our offering to our partners and customers and creating new avenues for innovation. The launch reinforces Space42’s leadership position in the global SatCom industry.”

Ali Al Hashemi, CEO of Yahsat Space Services, Space42, commented:

“Launching Thuraya 4 is a monumental step forward for Space42, continuing a legacy built upon disruptive technology, innovation and connectivity. We are proud of today’s accomplishment as we pursue one of our core strategic pillars to become a global non-terrestrial networks leader, venture into emerging business segments, including direct-to-device and Internet of Things, and diversify our offerings to customers across the globe.”

Alain Fauré, Head of Space Systems at Airbus said: “We open a new chapter in the story of Airbus and Space42: Thuraya 4 satellite successfully launched into space! After being transported from our cleanrooms in France to its launch site in Florida onboard our own Airbus Beluga, the latest telecommunications satellite is now ready to provide increased flexibility for our customer Space42's communications satellite fleet. Leveraging the state-of-the-art all-electric Airbus Eurostar Neo platform, the Thuraya 4 launch represents a major milestone and reinforces our longstanding partnership with Space42, stretching back more than 10 years. Along with our partners at the European Space Agency, CNES and UKSA, the Eurostar Neo family of Airbus telecommunications satellites continues to deliver."

Thuraya is the satellite mobility arm under Space42’s Yahsat Space Services. Powered by the cutting-edge Airbus Eurostar Neo platform, Thuraya 4 features a 12-meter antenna operating in L-Band and a payload equipped with advanced onboard processing. These capabilities enable unparalleled routing flexibility of up to 3,200 channels with dynamic power allocation across multiple spot beams.

The successful launch of Thuraya 4 underscores the UAE's commitment to advancing its SpaceTech sector globally, aligning with the National Space Strategy 2030.

-Ends-

ABOUT SPACE42

Space42 (ADX: SPACE42) is a UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company that integrates satellite communications, geospatial analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities to enlighten the world from space. Established in 2024 following the successful merger between Bayanat and Yahsat, Space42’s global reach allows it to address the rapidly evolving needs of its customers in governments, enterprises, and communities. Space42 comprises of two business units: Yahsat Space Services and Bayanat Smart Solutions. The Yahsat Space Services unit focuses on upstream satellite operations for both fixed and mobility satellite solutions. The Bayanat Smart Solutions unit integrates geospatial data acquisition and processing with AI to inform decision-making, enhance situational awareness, and improve operational efficiency. Space42’s major shareholders include G42, Mubadala and IHC.

For more information, visit: space42.ai

LinkedIn: Space42ai

Instagram: Space42ai

X: Space42ai

Contact: Media@space42.ai

Legal Notice and Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information

This announcement may include forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and projections about future events. These statements may include, without limitation, words such as "expect", "will", "looking ahead" and any other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company and its subsidiaries and its investments, and speak only as of the date of this announcement. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions of future events and information currently available to the Company which may not prove to be accurate, and the Company does not accept any responsibility for the accuracy or fairness thereof and expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward looking statement. No representation or warranty is made that any forward-looking statement will come to pass. You are therefore cautioned not to place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein constitutes a financial promotion, or an invitation or inducement to acquire or sell securities in any jurisdiction.