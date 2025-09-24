The sovereign enabled cloud platform will be dedicated to advancing smart mobility and autonomous systems.

It will host HD mapping, telematics, fleet operations, traffic management, and digital twins.

Dubai, UAE: Space42 (ADX: SPACE42), the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company with a global reach, is in the process of developing the UAE’s first Sovereign Mobility Cloud, enabled by Core42’s Sovereign Public Cloud which leverages Microsoft Azure. Announced on the sidelines of the Dubai World Congress (DWC), the initiative combines Space42’s mobility expertise with Microsoft’s cloud and logistics application suite. It will accelerate the deployment of autonomous mobility solutions while ensuring that data remains securely hosted in the UAE and compliant with national regulations.

Dr. Fan Zhu, Senior Vice President of Autonomous Mobility at Space42, said: “The UAE has always led in technological innovation, and autonomous mobility is no exception. By building the nation’s first Sovereign Mobility Cloud with Core42 and Microsoft, we are setting a global standard for secure, trusted platforms in mobility and autonomous systems.”

Sherif Tawfik, chief partnership officer – AI & Cloud for Sovereignty,

Microsoft said: “Microsoft Azure delivers the secure, trusted foundation that

empowers the UAE’s Sovereign Mobility Cloud. In partnership with G42 we have successfully combined world-class data residency, compliance, and confidential compute capabilities with Insight’s sovereign controls platform to ensure mobility and autonomous systems in the UAE are built on a platform that meets the highest standards for security and trust. This partnership sets a new benchmark for data sovereignty in the region.”

Key Features and Benefits

The Sovereign Mobility Cloud gives the UAE a sovereign enabled platform for intelligent transport.

At its core, the cloud provides:

Trusted infrastructure for mobility data and autonomous systems.

Critical platforms for HD mapping, telematics, fleet operations, traffic management, and digital twins.

Secure data-sharing across government, industry, and research stakeholders.

As a next step, the initiative will also establish reference deployments, regulatory sandboxes, and test hubs with UAE transport authorities, while engaging global automotive, technology, and academic partners to scale the ecosystem.

Complementary Capabilities

The Sovereign Mobility Cloud will allow Space42 to lead application deployment, liaise with regulators, and drive adoption through pilots, demonstrations, and commercial rollouts.

Microsoft and Core42 will supply the sovereign enabled cloud foundation using their UAE region, AI platforms, and data governance and security frameworks to ensure data residency and regulatory compliance. Microsoft will also provide training, technical expertise, and co-investment to grow the ecosystem.

This partnership builds on earlier collaborations. In July 2025, Space42, Microsoft, and Esri launched the Map Africa Initiative to create a continent-wide base map.

Additionally, Space42’s geospatial AI platform, GIQ, is also available on the

Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

Space42 Advancing the UAE’s Mobility Ambitions

The UAE has become one of the world’s most powerful launchpads for next- generation mobility, backing ambition with heavy investment in infrastructure, institutions, and governance.

Within this environment, Space42 has pioneered in autonomous mobility advancements. Since 2021, its TXAI service has logged nearly 600,000 km of autonomous driving and 20,000 passenger trips without incident. The fleet now spans Saadiyat, Yas, Al Maryah, and Al Reem Islands, as well as Abu Dhabi Airport. Beyond robotaxis, Space42 is building the backbone of intelligent mobility through HD mapping, digital twins, and AI-powered fleet operations, while working with regulators, investors, and academia to keep innovation aligned with safety and global best practice.

Together, these efforts are turning Abu Dhabi into a global hub for intelligent transport. The UAE supplies vision, infrastructure, and policy leadership; Space42 delivers the operational and technological edge. The result is an ecosystem where AI-enabled transport serves the nation and sets benchmarks for the world.

Space42 (ADX: SPACE42) is a UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company that integrates satellite communications, geospatial analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities to enlighten the Earth from space. Formed in 2024 by the successful

merger of Bayanat and Yahsat, Space42’s global reach allows it to address the rapidly evolving needs of its customers in governments, enterprises, and communities. Space42 comprises two business units: Space Services and Smart Solutions. Space Services focuses on upstream satellite operations for both fixed and mobility satellite services. Smart Solutions integrates geospatial data acquisition and processing with AI to inform decision-making, enhance situational awareness, and improve operational efficiency. Major shareholders include G42, Mubadala, and IHC.