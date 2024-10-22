Abu Dhabi, UAE — Space42 (ADX: SPACE42), the UAE’s first AI-powered SpaceTech company with global reach, and the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation today announced a 10-year exclusive naming-rights partnership that brands Abu Dhabi’s newest arena as the “Space42 Arena.” As part of Space42’s commitment to Abu Dhabi and the UAE, the partnership aims to enrich the region’s corporate and cultural landscape by providing a world-class venue for the local and global community.

Located in the heart of Abu Dhabi on Al Raha Beach, Space42 Arena is a new, multi-purpose venue encompassing 4,000 square meters. Its centrepiece is a 2,500-square-meter indoor arena that can accommodating up to 3,000 guests. The state-of-the-art facility also features dedicated backstage areas, meeting rooms, and other amenities to support a wide range of events. The arena will host concerts, sporting events, conferences, and more.

H.E. Abdullah Al Neyadi, Chairman of the UAE MuayThai and Kickboxing Federation, said, “We are honored to partner with Space42 in this ground-breaking venture. The Space42 Arena embodies Abu Dhabi and the UAE's visionary spirit, fostering growth and innovation in our community. This partnership is about shaping a future driven by creativity and excellence. The Space42 Arena symbolizes our dedication to progress and a vibrant culture of innovation, serving as a dynamic hub where ideas flourish and communities unite. Together, we are creating a space that inspires and elevates, fostering a culture of innovation that will resonate far beyond the UAE.

Hasan Al Hosani, CEO, Bayanat Smart Solutions, Space42 said, “As Space42 continues to push the boundaries of innovation, this partnership represents our commitment to shaping the future of technology and exploration while enriching Abu Dhabi’s cultural and sporting landscape. The Space42 Arena will be a beacon of possibility, uniting local excellence and global ambition. Through this venue, together we aim to inspire a new era where technology, connectivity, and human potential converge, creating transformative experiences that resonate far beyond the UAE.”

Abdulla Al Shamsi, Chief Operations Officer, Bayanat Smart Solutions said, “Sponsoring the Space42 Arena aligns with our strategic vision of driving innovation and excellence. As we continue to push the boundaries of AI and space technology, the Space42 Arena will stand as a powerful symbol of our ambition to drive progress, foster collaboration, and make a lasting impact, both in the UAE and on the global stage. The arena will be a critical platform for showcasing cutting-edge technologies, from space and AI to autonomous solutions, and will host industry-leading events that bring together global leaders and innovators.”

Space42 is a newly formed company created by a merger between Bayanat and Yahsat to seamlessly integrate satellite communications, geospatial, and artificial intelligence capabilities for customers globally.

ABOUT SPACE42

Space42 (ADX: SPACE42) is a UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company that integrates satellite communications, geospatial analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities to enlighten the Earth from space. Established in 2024 following the successful merger between Bayanat and Yahsat, Space42’s global reach allows it to address the rapidly evolving needs of its customers in governments, enterprises, and communities. Space42 comprises of two business units: Yahsat Space Services and Bayanat Smart Solutions. The Yahsat Space Services unit focuses on upstream satellite operations for both fixed and mobility satellite solutions. The Bayanat Smart Solutions unit integrates geospatial data acquisition and processing with AI to inform decision-making, enhance situational awareness, and improve operational efficiency. Space42’s major shareholders include G42, Mubadala and IHC.

ABOUT SPACE42 ARENA

Space42 Arena, located on Al Raha Beach in Abu Dhabi, is a cutting-edge, multi-purpose venue designed to host a diverse array of events, including concerts, corporate gatherings, conferences, and more. Spanning 2,500 square meters, this state-of-the-art facility is equipped with the latest technology to support high-profile events, making it a prime destination for both local and international audiences. The arena’s versatile design and advanced infrastructure position it as a key player in the UAE’s cultural and entertainment landscape. For more information, visit www.space42arena.com; follow us on:

ABOUT UAE MUAY THAI AND KICKBOXING FEDERATION

The UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, established in 2017, is the official governing body for Muay Thai and Kickboxing in the UAE. Dedicated to promoting and regulating the sports of Muay Thai and kickboxing in the UAE, the Federation aims to elevate the level of these sports in the region by nurturing talent and organizing national and international events. With a focus on training, education, and community engagement, the Federation strives to foster a culture of excellence in martial arts and inspire future generations of athletes.

