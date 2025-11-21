The agreement creates a platform for joint collaboration, technology integration, and cross-market development of space-based assets

It aims to advance solutions across Earth Observation and satellite communications

Abu Dhabi, UAE : Space42 (ADX: SPACE42), the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company with global reach, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hisdesat Servicios Estratégicos, S.A., Spain’s government satellite operator, to explore commercial collaboration in Earth Observation and Satellite Communications (Satcom). The collaboration reflects both companies’ intent to expand global partnerships and align with the growing momentum in UAE–Spain space cooperation.

The agreement creates a framework for joint collaboration, technology integration, and market development across both companies’ current and future space assets. It aims to strengthen offerings for government, defense, and commercial customers, fostering co-development of next-generation satellite services.

Ali Al Hashemi, CEO of Space Services at Space42 said: “The partnership with Hisdesat demonstrates Space42’s role as a bridge between nations and showcases how space technology can fuel economic growth and societal progress. Rooted in our strategy to become the preferred partner for premium geospatial data, we strive to collaborate with like-minded partners. By combining our AI-driven satellite infrastructure with Hisdesat’s expertise in secure communications, we will accelerate the development of satellite services that advance global resilience and connectivity.”

Miguel Angel García Primo, CEO of Hisdesat said: "This MoU with Space42 is exciting for us because it marks an additional step in our continued growth in the UAE and the wider Middle East. We are pleased to be a partner with an organisation that shares our vision for innovation and for delivering world-class governmental services and products.

For HisdeSAT, this agreement represents an honour and a commitment to work for the joint development of our countries, UAE-Spain, in the international projection of our innovative government satellite capabilities, to build a safer and more resilient global society”.

Expanding Cross-Border Space Cooperation

Under the MoU, the companies will jointly evaluate opportunities in three key domains: Earth Observation, Wideband and Narrowband SATCOM.

Strengthening UAE–Spain Space Collaboration

The partnership builds on the growing cooperation between the UAE and Spain across technology, investment, and trade. In space, both nations are investing in Earth Observation, climate monitoring, and secure communications to strengthen resilience and foster innovation across the global space economy.

Space42 already maintains a presence in Europe through its geospatial analytics and AI partnerships supporting projects in Spain, including data integration for environmental monitoring, maritime domain awareness, and smart mobility applications.

About Space42

Space42 (ADX: SPACE42) is a UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company that integrates satellite communications, geospatial analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities to enlighten the Earth from space. Formed in 2024 by the successful merger of Bayanat and Yahsat, Space42’s global reach allows it to address the rapidly evolving needs of its customers in governments, enterprises, and communities. Space42 comprises two business units: Space Services and Smart Solutions. Space Services focuses on upstream satellite operations for both fixed and mobility satellite services. Smart Solutions integrates geospatial data acquisition and processing with AI to inform decision-making, enhance situational awareness, and improve operational efficiency. Major shareholders include G42, Mubadala, and IHC.

For more information, visit: www.space42.ai; follow us on X: @space42ai .

About Hisdesat

Hisdesat Servicios Estratégicos S.A. was born in 2001 as a government satellite services operator to act primarily in the areas of defense, security, intelligence and foreign affairs. Since 2005 we provide secure satellite communications services to government agencies in different countries and since September 2018, we also offer Earth Observation services (radar technology). This service offer also includes the information capabilities of maritime satellite traffic (AIS).

Hisdesat is an international provider of X and Ka band satellite communications services for both government and military applications.

For more information, visit: www.hisdesat.es .

Legal Notice and Cautionary Statement regarding forward-looking information

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions about future events. These statements identified by terms such as “expect,” “will,” or similar—are subject to risks and uncertainties and may prove inaccurate. They reflect information available as of the date hereof, and the companies disclaim any obligation to update them. No assurance is given that any forward-looking statement will occur, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. This announcement does not constitute a financial promotion or an offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction.