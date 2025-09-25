Dubai, UAE – Space42 (ADX: SPACE42), the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company with global reach, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dynamic Map Platform North America (DMP), the US-based subsidiary of Japan’s Dynamic Map Platform Co., Ltd. (TSE: 336A:TYO, DMP), a leader in high-definition (HD) maps and geospatial data. The agreement will drive international collaboration on HD mapping, AI research, and autonomous mobility.

Signed at the Dubai World Congress 2025, the MoU sets out three areas of collaboration:

HD Mapping & Data Platforms: Integrating HD maps, localization layers, and data formats, while developing global standards for cross-border autonomous mobility.

Autonomous Driving Pilots: Establishing testbeds in the UAE, Central Asia, Africa, and other international markets.

Technology & Innovation Exchange: Joint research on AI, digital twins, sensor fusion, and real-time updates, alongside sharing best practices on safety, regulatory frameworks, and certification processes.

Dr. Fan Zhu, Senior Vice President of Autonomous Mobility at Space42, said, “HD mapping powers safe, scalable autonomy that keeps vehicles in lane and responsive in real time. Anchored in Space42’s strategy of becoming the global leader in geospatial intelligence, AI platforms and services, our collaboration with Dynamic Map Platform aims to establish international standards, enhance data interoperability, and expedite pilots in key regions. Together, we are combining Space42’s geospatial AI capabilities with DMP’s mapping expertise to deliver practical solutions for users around the globe.”

Chris Thibodeau, CEO and President DMP, North America, said, “Dynamic Map Platform is committed to enabling safer, smarter, and more sustainable solutions across autonomous mobility and smart cities. Through our collaboration with Space42, we are combining DMP’s proven mapping expertise with Space42’s AI platforms to create a robust foundation for real-world deployments. This partnership reflects our mission to build a truly global platform that serves as essential digital infrastructure for the future.”

Foundation for Autonomous Mobility

HD maps provide lane-level accuracy for perception systems, enabling vehicles to localize precisely and navigate complex roads safely. Combining DMP’s 3D mapping with Space42’s AI-powered geospatial capabilities, creates a platform for next-generation driverless transport. For Space42, this strengthens its ability to scale solutions internationally while enhancing sovereign capability at home.

Scaling Innovation in the UAE

Space42 has been a key driver of autonomous mobility innovation in the UAE. In Abu Dhabi, Space42’s TXAI service has logged nearly 600,000 km of autonomous driving and 20,000 safe passenger trips since 2021. The fleet spans Saadiyat, Yas, Al Maryah, and Al Reem Islands, as well as Abu Dhabi Airport. Beyond robotaxis, Space42 is advancing intelligent mobility through HD mapping, digital twins, and AI-powered fleet operations. The partnership with DMP supports Space42’s strategic pillar of leading in geospatial intelligence AI platform services.

Supported by the UAE’s investment in infrastructure, institutions, and governance, Space42’s autonomous mobility initiatives cement the UAE’s role as a global hub for autonomous transport and position it as a model for how AI-enabled mobility can be deployed safely, at scale.

About Space42

Space42 (ADX: SPACE42) is a UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company that integrates satellite communications, geospatial analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities to enlighten the Earth from space. Formed in 2024 by the successful merger of Bayanat and Yahsat, Space42’s global reach allows it to address the rapidly evolving needs of its customers in governments, enterprises, and communities. Space42 comprises two business units: Space Services and Smart Solutions. Space Services focuses on upstream satellite operations for both fixed and mobility satellite services. Smart Solutions integrates geospatial data acquisition and processing with AI to inform decision-making, enhance situational awareness, and improve operational efficiency. Major shareholders include G42, Mubadala, and IHC.

About Dynamic Map Platform, Inc.

Dynamic Map Platform (TSE: 336A:TYO, DMP) is a leading geospatial measurement and mapping company supplying HD maps and software for today’s advanced driver assistance systems and tomorrow’s autonomous vehicles. DMP’s purpose is to build a high-precision location-based infrastructure globally as a foundation for a digital society and opening up a new future for autonomous driving and other industries.

As a High-Precision 3D Data platform that replicates the real world in a digital space, Dynamic Map Platform supports innovation in various industries.