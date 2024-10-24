Dubai, UAE: Officials from several South Korean energy companies learnt about Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s experience in the clean and renewable energy sector, as well as the latest technologies and innovations developed by DEWA. This took place during a visit by a high-level delegation, led by Sung Soo Kim Su, Senior Vice President of the Global Sae-A Group, to DEWA’s Sustainability and Innovation Centre and the Research and Development (R&D) Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the world’s largest single-site solar park using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, with a planned production capacity of over 5,000 megawatts by 2030.

During the tour, officials from the R&D Centre briefed the delegation on DEWA's Green Hydrogen project, the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa to produce hydrogen using solar power. The tank can store up to 12 hours of hydrogen. The project, which produces green hydrogen through the electrolysis of water using renewable energy, has been designed to accommodate future applications and testing platforms for various uses of hydrogen, including energy production and mobility.

Officials from the Sustainability and Innovation Centre also briefed the South Korean delegation on the Centre’s efforts, which serve as a global incubator for innovation in various fields of clean and renewable energy. The Sustainability and Innovation Centre provides visitors with a unique experience, allowing them to explore the latest innovation in clean energy technology.

The South Korean delegation commended DEWA’s efforts and its achievements in innovation, research and the development of the renewable and clean energy sector.