Sharjah, 18 December. 2025:

The Fish Market at Souq Al Jubail in Sharjah City has signed a new cooperation agreement with the “Tazaj” digital platform and application, aimed at providing high-quality seafood and food products to a broader customer base within and beyond the Emirate of Sharjah. The partnership strengthens the position of both entities as trusted destinations for premium food products offered at competitive prices.

The agreement was signed by Yousef Al Zaabi, Chief Officer- Food and Hospitality Sector at Sharjah Asset Management, and Mousa Al Shahi, Director of the Tazaj platform. Both parties highlighted that the collaboration will contribute to expanding operations and reaching wider consumer segments through the integration of direct sales services with advanced digital delivery solutions.

Commenting on the agreement, Rashid Al Hammadi, Director of the Fish Sector at Souq Al Jubail, said that the Fish Market is one of the leading destinations for seafood enthusiasts, offering a wide selection of locally sourced and imported fish in line with the highest standards of quality and food safety. He added that the market provides a modern environment equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and services catering to the needs of visitors, shoppers, traders, and fishermen, while also serving as a family-friendly tourist destination where visitors can view live, fresh fish and enjoy a distinctive shopping experience.

Al Hammadi further noted that the strategic location of Souq Al Jubail, combined with its distinctive waterfront setting, modern infrastructure, and comprehensive facilities, has positioned it as a major attraction for tourists and visitors to the Emirate of Sharjah and the UAE as a whole.

The Fish and Seafood Section at Souq Al Jubail, along with its branches in Al Hamriyah, Al Madam, Kalba, and Al Dhaid, operates using an advanced computerized system—the first of its kind in the UAE and the Gulf region. The section comprises dozens of retail outlets offering hundreds of varieties of fresh fish, as well as frozen, chilled, marinated, and dried seafood products. It also features two dedicated areas for fish cleaning and cutting, in full compliance with the highest international health and safety standards.

