Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Basatne has formally integrated TechBridge into its operations as a standalone subsidiary, equipping it with advanced operational infrastructure, state-of-the-art refurbishment facilities, a comprehensive reverse-logistics network, a B2B wholesale marketplace, and next-generation ESG intelligence technology. Together, these capabilities enable TechBridge to deliver a fully consolidated 360° telecom circularity and ESG framework- empowering mobile network operators to seamlessly manage network asset recovery, device recirculation, e-waste reduction, refurbishment, regulatory compliance, and auditable ESG reporting through one unified, AI-driven ecosystem.

As telecom operators accelerate the rollout of 5G and fibre networks, the sector is experiencing unprecedented equipment turnover, resulting in mounting electronic waste and intensifying regulatory pressure. Industry experts estimate telecom-related e-waste now exceeds 4.6 million metric tons annually; this is equivalent to 1 million cars taken off the road. In parallel, ESG reporting mandates and Net Zero commitments are creating a need for intelligent systems that can deliver both environmental and financial performance.

TechBridge offers a future-ready solution that aligns perfectly with Basatne’s mission to operationalise circularity at scale,” said Mohammad Sleiman, CEO of Basatne MENA. “Our closed-loop circularity ecosystem is now one of the most mature and unique in the industry - plugging directly into the operator network-upgrade cycle and unlocking an estimated $145 billion market opportunity across device recirculation, network asset recovery, and ESG-driven lifecycle compliance in the MENA region alone.

We’re not just reducing waste, we’re building an integrated system where operators can track every asset, recover more value, accelerate upgrade programs, and report sustainability with full confidence.

TechBridge delivers a true end-to-end circularity and reporting solution for telecom operators-combining strategic consultancy, full operational execution, and direct coordination with vendors to ensure seamless asset redeployment or resale globally. Its intelligent platform, TechBridge Insights, enables operators to monitor the condition, location, and value of their infrastructure and devices in real time, identify assets suitable for redeployment or repurposing, and maximise value recovery while reducing environmental impact.

Isaiah Wilks, CEO of Techbridge added "I am extremely proud to be joining forces with Basatne to offer the first truly end-to-end circular ecosystem for telecom operators,” said Isaiah Wilks, CEO of TechBridge. “Together, Basatne and TechBridge are equipping operators with the infrastructure and intelligence needed to transform sustainability from a compliance requirement into a strategic advantage. We are delivering solutions that are good for the planet, good for society, and profitable for telecom operators and their customers.”

The integration sets a new benchmark for embedding circularity performance and lifecycle efficiency directly into telecom infrastructure. As the region accelerates toward Net-Zero 2050 and green-economy strategies, this partnership places Bastane and TechBridge at the heart of what is shaping up to be a multi-billion-dollar market.

About Basatne

Founded with a vision to transform global trade, Basatne began as a family-run business and evolved into an international leader in sustainable commerce and circular technology. Today, we serve businesses and consumers across six continents, helping to shape the future of re-commerce, logistics, and fintech.

Learn more at www.basatne.com.

About Tech Bridge

TechBridge was built to transform sustainability in telecom, enabling operators to recover, redeploy, and resell network assets with ease. Its intelligent platform, TechBridge Insights, provides real-time visibility into asset value and CO₂ savings. By unifying consultancy, refurbishment, and reverse logistics, the solution turns circularity into a strategic advantage. Today, it helps operators reduce waste, lower emissions, and unlock new value across their infrastructure.

