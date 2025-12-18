LEIDEN, Netherlands -- (BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Gambit Cyber, an emerging leader in AI-native preemptive cybersecurity, today announced the successful close of its US$ 3.4 million seed funding round, led by Expeditions, the leading early-stage investor in European security, with participation of Bitdefender Voyager Ventures, the early-stage investment arm of global cybersecurity leader Bitdefender, backing startups in cybersecurity, automation, and data-driven technologies.

This investment helps accelerate platform enhancements, international expansion, and strategic partnerships. KnightGuard, Gambit Cyber’s AI-powered platform, helps organizations continuously identify, validate, and reduce cyber risks so they can fix the most critical security gaps before attackers exploit them. It leverages a coordinated mesh of specialized AI agents and integrated security capabilities, enabling enterprises to understand, prioritize, validate, and mobilize cyber risk continuously.

Gambit Cyber’s KnightGuard platform is already gaining traction with early enterprise adopters and MSSPs across financial services, telecom, and critical infrastructure in India, the UAE, and Europe.

The company is headquartered in the Netherlands, with teams and channel partners operating in the UK, the UAE, Australia, and India, reflecting rising regional demand for CTEM as organisations adapt to defensive and AI-ready solutions across Europe and the Asia Pacific.

The investment comes as enterprises adopt CTEM to address expanding attack surface, the rise of AI-enabled threat actors, and a persistent shortage of skilled cybersecurity operators.

“This investment validates our mission to reinvent how organizations understand and respond to cyber risks and become future-ready,” said Anuj and Manuj Kumar, Co-founders, Gambit Cyber. “KnightGuard was built from the ground up to be AI-native, risk-centric, and preemptive. With Expeditions and Bitdefender behind us, we are accelerating toward a world where security teams gain real-time, risk-centric clarity and can continuously stay ahead of threats.”

“We are pleased to partner with Anuj and Manuj, two highly accomplished cybersecurity professionals, who are redefining the proactive cybersecurity stack with an AI-native and risk-centric architecture designed for scale, automation, and threat-informed decision-making. We believe Gambit Cyber’s KnightGuard will become foundational for organizations adopting CTEM,” said Mikolaj Firlej, Founding Partner, Expeditions.

“At Bitdefender Voyager Ventures, we invest with long-term commitment in founders and technologies that advance the future of cybersecurity,” Bitdefender Voyager Ventures representatives said. “Gambit Cyber reflects the type of opportunity we prioritize: companies whose approach to security, data, automation, and AI aligns with our strategic vision. By partnering with teams like theirs, we aim to provide not only capital but deep global expertise to help shape the next generation of cyber innovation.”

The new funding will be used to scale product engineering, expand the platform’s AI agents, and grow Gambit Cyber’s presence across Europe, the UAE, and Asia-Pacific, alongside strategic partnerships with MSSPs, telecom providers, and cloud platforms.

