Sharjah: Souq Al Haraj, concluded a successful year marked by remarkable achievements. The market secured a 100% occupancy rate and officially became a member of the Emirates Motorsports Organization (EMSO). Additionally, it successfully organised the Best Cars & Motorcycles Competition in collaboration with the Sharjah Old Cars Club and Emirates Motorsports Organization.

These accomplishments underscore Souq Al Haraj’s dynamic growth and it’s role as a leading hub for buying and selling cars. The market plays a vital role in boosting the automotive trade sector and driving economic activity in the emirate.

A Commitment to Innovation and Excellence

Saeed Matar Al Suwaidi- Senior Manager - Souq Al Haraj (SQAH), emphasized the market’s continuous efforts to launch innovative initiatives that enhance the overall experience for dealers, showroom owners, and customers. He highlighted the market’s commitment to continuous improvements, from aesthetic enhancements to new services, all aimed at making it a more attractive destination for visitors.

Al Suwaidi further explained that Souq Al Haraj is redefining automotive trading standards by fostering transparency and a competitive environment that benefits both buyers and sellers. The market offers a comprehensive and seamless experience, ensuring trust, value, and diversity—all under one roof.

A Thriving Investment Hub

Souq Al Haraj serves as a true investment destination, catering to the needs of traders and investors alike. By strengthening Sharjah’s economic competitiveness, the market continues its development and expansion journey to meet evolving market demands.

What sets Souq Al Haraj apart is its status as the region’s premier automotive hub, attracting dealers, buyers, and car enthusiasts from across the region. The market offers a wide selection of global brands, both new and pre-owned, catering to different consumer needs. With transparent and efficient processes, along with comprehensive services under one roof, it ensures an unparalleled experience for buyers.

The Largest Auto Market in the Middle East

Strategically located along Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Souq Al Haraj is the largest automotive market in the Middle East. It features state-of-the-art showrooms, auto accessories stores, and specialized retail outlets offering car care, inspection, and renewal services, among others.

Notably, Souq Al Haraj is a key project under Sharjah Asset Management, reinforcing its pivotal role in Sharjah’s economic landscape.