Soudah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Soudah Development, a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company chaired by HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Heritage Preservation Society to cooperate in safeguarding and documenting tangible and intangible cultural heritage in the Soudah Peaks project area.

This partnership is in line with the national efforts to preserve heritage and activate its role in sustainable development, it is aligned with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. It also reflects the company’s commitment to preserving cultural identity, enhancing community participation, and supporting the growth of local talent in its development journey.

The agreement aims to support the international registration of heritage assets, document oral storytelling traditions, build a shared digital heritage database, and provide training for the local community in documentation, surveying, and traditional crafts. These initiatives will create new economic opportunities for local artisans, encourage youth participation in heritage-related careers, and ensure the transmission of cultural knowledge to future generations.

It also includes collaboration on advisory services, the development of educational content, and the organization of exhibitions and heritage-related events within the project areas in Soudah and parts of Rijal Almaa.

Through this MoU, Soudah Development continues to advance its vision for Soudah Peaks, an ultra-luxury destination that integrates cultural heritage into the region’s growth.

The Saudi Heritage Preservation Society is the first non-profit organization in the Gulf region officially accredited by UNESCO and serves as an accredited evaluator on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Committee. It has contributed to the inscription of Saudi heritage elements on UNESCO lists and leads national efforts to safeguard and transmit heritage.