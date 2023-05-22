Abu Dhabi - Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi launches a new Certificate in Digital Humanities, under the Continuing and Executive Education Department (CEED). The programme is designed to provide students with an interdisciplinary approach to digital humanities and equip them with the skills needed to succeed in today's digital world. It aims to provide students with specialised skills in data analysis, digital archiving, and information curation, as well as new media literacies and research methods.

The Certificate in Digital Humanities is an intensive one-year programme that is open to students from all backgrounds and disciplines. It is delivered in English by academics, international experts, and professionals. It provides a comprehensive foundation in digital literacy, introducing topics such as Introduction to Digital Humanities, Web and Digital Culture, Digital Regulation, Information Science and the Digital Revolution, Digital Art, Artificial Intelligence, and Cyber Security.

In this regard, Prof Nathalie Martial-Braz, Professor of Private Law, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi said: “By providing specialised courses and practical training, this programme will not only help students to further develop their professional prospects but will also enable them to acquire the digital literacy necessary to adapt their professional behaviour in the future society”.

Dr Yann Rodier, Head of the History Department, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, commented: “The programme in Digital Humanities will provide students with a unique opportunity to explore the intersection of technology and humanities and develop skills that are highly sought after by employers. The aim is to equip students with the skills and knowledge to interact confidently in an increasingly digital environment”.

Applications for the Certificate Programme in Digital Humanities are now open. For more information about the programme and how to apply, please visit: https://www.sorbonne.ae/executive-education/certificate-in-digital-humanities/

About Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi

Sorbonne University was established in May 2006, under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and under license from the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK).

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is an Emirati university that benefits from 760 years of academic experience of the prestigious Sorbonne University in Paris. The university boasts a 93,000 square meters state-of-the-art campus located in Al Reem Island.

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi follows the French Education System and Sorbonne University and University of Paris award its degrees, while all degrees are also accredited by the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation.

Over 2000 students of more than 90 different nationalities have graduated from Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to date.

