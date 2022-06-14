Abu Dhabi - UAE: Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosted a hybrid conference from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM in commemoration of International Women in Mathematics Day.

The conference was organised by Dr Lama Tarsissi, Assistant Professor in Mathematics Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and an Ambassador of The Committee for Women in Mathematics (CWM) in Lebanon and in the UAE.

The International Women in Mathematics Day aims to shed light on women’s contributions in mathematics and inspires them to participate in the scientific field.

This conference also comes in line with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi’s efforts to empower women by hosting renowned female mathematicians who presented their studies and research materials in the field of mathematics across 7 hybrid sessions.

The hybrid conference hosted 7 presentations by Dr Grace Younes, Assistant Professor of Mathematics Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Dr Rola Kiwan Assistant Professor of Mathematics American University in Dubai, Dr Lama Tarsissi, Assistant Professor in Mathematics Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and CWM Ambassador in Lebanon and in the UAE, Lena Sasal, PhD student SCAI Abu Dhabi in Artificial Intelligence for Total energies, and Olga Nassar an adjunct instructor at the American University in Dubai and Wollongong University in Dubai, Dr Elena Beretta, Clinic Professor NYUAD , and Dr Carolina Araujo, a Brazilian mathematician working in the field of complex algebraic geometry and Vice-Chair of the CWM of the International Mathematical Union.

The event focused on exchanging knowledge and research findings on various topics including Certified computation of the L∞-norm of finite-dimensional linear systems, Sharp eigenvalues of the Dirichlet Laplacian, Artificial Intelligence, Synchronisation of three Christoffel words, Mathematics for Our Data-Oriented Modern Society, Analysis of a model of elastic dislocations in geophysics, and Symmetries in Algebraic Geometry

Dr Lama Tarsissi, Assistant Professor in Mathematics Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and Ambassador of The Committee for Women in Mathematics (CWM) in Lebanon and in the UAE commented:

“I am very pleased to organise this conference for the second consecutive year, which came in line with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi’s strategy to inspire women to share their knowledge and celebrate their achievements in the field of mathematics. I believe that such initiatives play an important role in building a positive and inclusive working environment that empowers women and recognizes their role in supporting the development process on a local and global scale”

The conference ended with participants receiving certificates of appreciation.

About Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi

Sorbonne University was established in May 2006, under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, Crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE armed forces, and under license from the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK).

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is an Emirati university that benefits from 760 years of academic experience of the prestigious Sorbonne University in Paris. The university boasts a 93,000 square meters state-of-the-art campus located in Al Reem Island.

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi follows the French Education System and Sorbonne University and University of Paris award its degrees, while all degrees are also accredited by the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation.

Over 2000 students of more than 90 different nationalities have graduated from Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to date

Visit Sorbonne Abu Dhabi’s website: http://www.sorbonne.ae