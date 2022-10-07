Dubai, UAE – Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, today announced that it is highlighting its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and other advanced cybersecurity solutions at GITEX Technology Week 2022 from October 10 - 14, 2022, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The company will focus on how the combination of its threat hunting and response experts and innovative tools together provide the protection, detection and remediation organizations of all sizes need 24x7 365 days a year to combat cyberattacks, such as ransomware.

Additionally, Sophos is showcasing is entire portfolio of cloud-based cybersecurity products, from endpoint to network, that defend against phishing, malware, active lateral attacks, ransomware, and much more.

“Cybersecurity has become an interactive contact sport, because adversaries are constantly changing their attacks and evasion techniques, which require a human threat hunting team to watch the network for indicators of an intrusion and take action to stop attacks before they lead to ransomware,” said, Harish Chib, vice president, Middle East Africa, Sophos. “As revealed in Sophos’ active adversary playbook 2022, multiple attackers are targeting and victimizing single organizations because they are struggling with remediation. All organizations, regardless of their size, need a combination of advanced cybersecurity solutions layered with expert teams trained to look for and evict threats. At Gitex, we are going to demonstrate how Sophos, with its breadth cybersecurity solutions, can help organizations better handle active cyberattacks and prevent them from recurring or even getting a foothold in the first place.”

Senior global executives and security experts from Sophos will be available at the Sophos booth in Hall 1- Stand C30 to speak to visitors, customers and channel partners. Sophos is also demonstrating a first-hand experience of the company’s portfolio of solutions that connect through its cloud-based Sophos Central management console. The solutions in Sophos Central are supported by Sophos X-Ops, the company’s cross-operational threat intelligence unit, and Sophos’ adaptive cybersecurity ecosystem, which includes a centralized data lake that leverages a rich set of open APIs available to customers, partners, developers, and other cybersecurity vendors.