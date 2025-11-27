Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Sophos, a global leader of innovative security solutions for defeating cyberattacks, today, announced its participation at Black Hat MEA 2025, taking place from December 2-4 at RECC Malham. At the event, Sophos will showcase the integration of Taegis (Secureworks) XDR and MDR and next-generation SIEM capabilities within Sophos Central, delivering a unified platform for advanced detection, response, and analytics. The company will also highlight its new advancements in Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) and identity based integration, further strengthening its ability to protect organizations against credential misuse and identity-driven cyberattacks in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia is making notable progress in improving its cybersecurity infrastructure. The sector contributed SR18.5 billion ($4.9 billion) to the economy in 2024, a 19% increase from the previous year, as the Kingdom advances its Vision 2030 goals. The country also retained its position as the top-ranked nation globally in cybersecurity for 2025, according to the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook. Supporting this progress, Sophos’ 2024 KSA Cybersecurity Awareness Survey shows that 59% of organizations use AI tools to enhance cybersecurity. The survey also found that 70% of organizations with over 500 employees allocate 13% or more of their IT budgets to cybersecurity, compared with 66% of smaller organizations allocating less than 10%. Larger organizations invest more in local data compliance and 89% of those with over 500 employees have formal ransomware response plans, demonstrating strong preparedness and recognition of ransomware risks.

Speaking on its participation Harish Chib, Vice President Emerging Markets, Middle East & Africa, Sophos said, “Saudi Arabia is advancing at an impressive pace in cybersecurity powered by the ambition of Vision 2030. Black Hat MEA gives us a strong opportunity to demonstrate how Sophos’ AI-driven MDR/XDR solutions and advanced detection technologies are helping organizations stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated threats. Our ongoing research using anomaly detection and LLM pipelines to reduce false positives, reflects our commitment to advancing defensive capabilities. We look forward to strengthening partnerships, attracting local talent, and further supporting the Kingdom’s cybersecurity ecosystem."

At Black Hat MEA, Sophos will focus on expanding its regional cybersecurity ecosystem through its channel and MSP community and locally aligned MDR and SOC operations. The company will also present its integrated security portfolio and spotlight its recently launched ITDR solution, which monitors identity risks, misconfigurations, and dark-web-exposed credentials for faster response to identity-driven attacks.

Sophos will join Starlink at Stand H1.Q20 where senior experts will deliver live demos showing how to build resilient, 24/7 defenses and how AI is integrated into MDR and XDR to speed up triage and threat hunting for faster, more effective response.

