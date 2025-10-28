Cairo – Somabay, Egypt’s leading Red Sea destination, has announced the signing of a new partnership agreement with EDECS, one of the region’s pioneering engineering and construction companies, to launch a major project to expand and develop Somabay Marina.

Through this partnership, EDECS will undertake the implementation of Phase II of the Somabay Marina project — a strategic step aimed at enhancing the destination’s marine infrastructure and expanding the marina’s capacity to accommodate luxury yachts.

This new cooperation builds on the successful partnership between both identities in previous infrastructure projects. With over three decades of experience across the Middle East and Africa, EDECS stands as a trusted strategic partner for delivering this milestone project. The development will expand the marina by approximately 72,130 cubic meters, increasing its berthing capacity to 260 yachts, allowing Somabay to welcome more visitors and offer an unparalleled experience.

With this ambitious expansion, the project also includes upgrading the existing facilities and adding new extensions to the marina’s current infrastructure, further reinforcing Somabay’s position as a leading Red Sea destination and reflecting its ongoing commitment to develop world-class facilities for its guests.

In this context, Mr. Ibrahim El Missiri, Somabay Group CEO, stated: “This project marks a new milestone in our ongoing efforts to transform Somabay into a fully integrated world-class destination. We continuously strive to enhance our facilities and expand the marina’s capacity to meet growing demand, further reinforcing Somabay’s position as one of the region’s foremost marine destinations. Our goal is to consistently elevate the visitor experience and service quality, while preserving the Red Sea’s unique natural beauty to ensure its enduring appeal and sustainability. We are also pleased to renew our collaboration with EDECS, whose proven expertise in delivering strategic marine projects to international standards gives us full confidence that this expansion will add exceptional value to Somabay and align with our vision of creating truly unforgettable experiences for our guests from around the world.”

For his part, Dr. Mahmoud Hassanen, Vice Chairman of EDECS, expressed his pride in undertaking this strategic project at Somabay, stating: “We are honored by the trust placed in EDECS to execute this remarkable project, which reinforces our reputation as a reliable partner in marine works and marina development. The company is fully dedicated to delivering an exceptional expansion that surpasses global quality standards, helping to position the Red Sea region among the world’s most prestigious tourist destinations.”

Building on this shared vision, the project reflects EDECS’ commitment to applying the highest standards of quality, safety, and sustainability throughout all execution phases, leveraging its highly skilled technical teams and extensive experience in major marine and infrastructure developments across Egypt and the region.

Notably, EDECS is recognized as one of the leading engineering and contracting groups in the Middle East and Africa, with over thirty years of expertise in delivering large-scale maritime and civil projects. The company’s portfolio includes major works in ports, bridges, irrigation networks, and infrastructure across Egypt and the region.



The Somabay Marina Expansion Project represents the newest milestone in Somabay’ s long-term strategy to develop its infrastructure and enhance the overall experience, reaffirming its vision to become the ultimate destination for sea lovers and luxury seekers in Egypt and nationwide.

About Somabay:

Somabay is a prime touristic destination in Egypt, idyllically situated on the Red Sea’s coast (just 20 minutes’ drive from Hurghada International Airport and only a 4-hour flight from Central Europe).

Nestled on 10 million square meters of landmass, the self-contained community of Somabay is surrounded by sea on three sides. Home to 5 luxury resort hotels and a signature portfolio of residential properties, Somabay’s one-of-a-kind settings with its full complement of premium amenities are the stage for incomparable experiences alongside friends and family.

Somabay is celebrated for its stunning sandy beaches, stretching 11 kilometers along the pristine Red Sea shoreline.

Somabay offers world-class golf courses designed by Gary Player, in addition to the Marina panoramic views that seamlessly blend the sea, the majestic mountains, and the serene surrounding desert into a picturesque masterpiece.

About EDECS:

EDECS is a premier regional engineering and contracting group with three decades of delivery across the MEA region. Operating through an EPC model, we provide turnkey solutions that transform concepts into tangible results - from planning and procurement to construction, commissioning, and final handover.

We bring proven expertise that optimizes design, streamlines delivery, and ensures each project achieves maximum efficiency, timely execution, and lasting performance. With core specialization in marine works and infrastructure, EDECS has delivered landmark ports, terminals, and marina projects across the region - reinforcing its standing as a trusted partner in advancing strategic waterfront developments. While marine and infrastructure remain at the heart of our operations, our capabilities also extend to roads and bridges, railway development, water irrigation, earthworks, and buildings - enabling fully integrated solutions that meet the region’s evolving needs.

Notably, EDECS has delivered more than 10 kilometers of berths and over 1.85 million square meters of infrastructure works. Trusted by governments and globally leading port operators, EDECS combines discipline with foresight to deliver infrastructure that strengthens connectivity, expands trade capacity, and supports the region’s long-term development goals.

EDECS maintains a strong footprint across all of Egypt’s strategic ports, ensuring nationwide coverage and direct support to the country’s primary trade gateways.