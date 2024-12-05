The program aims to support SME's with carbon emissions assessments, energy audits, and tailored sustainable Procurement services.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Solutions+, a Mubadala company, has launched an innovative initiative “Project Decarb 2.0” aimed at accelerating the decarbonization journey of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Abu Dhabi. Through this initiative, starting in 2025, qualifying SMEs will gain access to comprehensive decarbonization consulting services with subsidies that can cover up to 75% of the associated costs.

Backed by Mubadala Investment Company through its Mubadala Foundation, as part of its commitment to responsible investing, Solutions+ intends to work with SMEs over the next two years, advancing the UAE’s net zero goals by providing tailored carbon emissions assessments, energy audits, and sustainable procurement services. This initiative will help Abu Dhabi-based SMEs identify and reduce their carbon emissions, boosting their drive towards decarbonization.

Solutions+ through the first launch of Project Decarb brings a successful track record to this initiative, having provided similar services to 16 UAE companies across the Mubadala portfolio in 2023. This effort identified numerous cost saving measures that are being implemented within 2024 showcasing sustainable financial returns while simultaneously enabling reduced emissions and increasing operational efficiency. Building on this experience, Solutions+ will extend this model under the theme of Project Decarb 2.0 to smaller enterprises in the Abu Dhabi ecosystem, empowering them to align with the UAE’s net zero agenda.

Solutions+’ approach is designed to make sustainability a financially viable choice, encouraging SMEs to take active steps toward decarbonization as a competitive and strategic advantage.

As part of the initiative, Solutions+ will commence the subsidized decarbonization services for selected SMEs in early 2025.

Abu Dhabi-based SMEs interested in participating are encouraged to apply on the Solutions+ website, with selection criteria established to ensure measurable outcomes across the local private sector.

“At Solutions+, we believe it is critical to support SMEs in the wider Abu Dhabi ecosystem in progressing their sustainability and net zero goals. This not only helps businesses create long-term value but also strengthens the UAE’s position as a leader in climate action,” said Nasir Al Nabhani, Managing Director at Solutions+. “Through this initiative we aim to accelerate the decarbonization process for SME’s across Abu Dhabi through supporting them by leveraging our experience and knowledge within this domain.”

Representing the Mubadala Foundation, Mansour Al Ketbi, Deputy Chief Corporate and Human Capital Officer of Mubadala said: “At Mubadala, we recognize that building a low-carbon future requires practical, scalable solutions accessible to businesses of all sizes. Through our support for Solutions+, we’re helping to accelerate the integration of decarbonization into SME’s core strategies and the SME ecosystem. This helps to ensure that these companies can unlock the value-creating opportunities linked to sustainability while simultaneously making them and the UAE economy more resilient for the future. This initiative aligns with our commitment to responsible investing, and to delivering both financial returns and positive outcomes for the communities we serve and the broader UAE economy.”

www.solutionsplus.ae