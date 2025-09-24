Dubai, UAE: SolitAir, the UAE’s dedicated B2B, airport-to-airport cargo airline operating express daily scheduled and charter services and offering bespoke solutions between Dubai World Central (DWC) and key trade routes across the Global South, today announced a significant expansion of its flight network into Africa, as part of the carrier’s long-term growth strategy.

This strategic move reinforces SolitAir’s commitment to creating a reliable and resilient cargo network that bridges the UAE with key trade hubs across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, helping businesses grow through faster and more efficient supply chains.

The newly added African destinations include Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar in Tanzania, Eldoret and Nairobi in Kenya, Benghazi in Libya, Johannesburg in South Africa, Lusaka in Zambia and Harare in Zimbabwe. These routes will directly connect DWC with vital commercial hubs across the continent, enhancing air freight connectivity for businesses in the region.

According to Boeing’s World Air Cargo Forecast, African air cargo volumes will double over the next 20 years, driven by factors including economic growth, policy reform, liberalisation of traffic rights and trade spurred by strong growth in verticals such as perishables and e-commerce. The same report forecasts that in the next 20 years Africa’s domestic market will need the additional capacity of about 100 aircraft to meet demand.

Hamdi Osman, Founder & CEO of SolitAir, said: “As Solitair proudly inaugurates eight destinations in Africa, we’re tapping into a region whose air cargo sector is on a growth spurt. In April 2025, Africa’s air cargo demand grew 4.7% year-on-year, while capacity surged 9.7%, signalling strengthened readiness and investment in the region’s logistics infrastructure according to IATA. Moreover, in July, African carriers achieved a robust 9.4% increase in cargo demand, coupled with a noteworthy 4.1 percentage-point improvement in load factor, raising utilization to 46.8%.

“This upward trajectory underlines a dynamic shift in Africa’s air cargo landscape - from latent capacity to tangible demand. SolitAir is perfectly positioned to lead this wave, connecting markets and delivering value where it matters most,” Mr. Osman added.

This route expansion into Africa will be supported by the acquisition of two Boeing 737-800 freighter aircraft – one already in service, with the second joining next month, bringing SolitAir’s operational fleet to seven Boeing 737-800 BCF freighters. The airline aims to grow its fleet to 20 aircraft by 2027, with the goal of connecting over 50 cities within a six-hour flight radius from Dubai.

SolitAir’s growing and versatile fleet is optimized for reliability, efficiency and the safe transport of specialized cargo, including temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals, e-commerce shipments and hazardous materials.

Operating out of the airline’s 220,000-square-foot logistics hub at DWC, the enhanced fleet will strengthen SolitAir’s regional network and bolster capacity for high-demand routes in Africa.

About SolitAir

Headquartered at Dubai World Central (DWC), SolitAir is the UAE’s dedicated cargo airline offering express middle mile, daily scheduled and charter services between Dubai and key trade routes across the Global South, catering to the bespoke transportation needs of freight forwarders, integrators, airlines, SMEs and e-commerce businesses. Powered by an agile, customer-centric, and tech-enabled B2B model, SolitAir ensures fast, efficient, and reliable airport-to-airport movement of goods—with a 98%+ on-time delivery rate across its network.

SolitAir operates a growing fleet of modern narrow-bodied Boeing 737-800 aircraft connecting Dubai World Central (Al Maktoum International Airport) to major Global South markets across the Middle East, Africa, the Indian subcontinent, STAN-countries and China, while adhering to stringent global, regional and local regulations.

With a commitment to reliability, speed, flexibility and efficiency, SolitAir ensures seamless deliveries of Dangerous Goods, Pharmaceuticals, Perishables (including Meat, chicken and fish, and Frozen Goods), Valuable Goods, Vulnerable Goods, Oversized Freight and e-commerce.

SolitAir was founded by Mr. Hamdi Osman in 2024 who currently serves as CEO. Mr. Osman is the former Senior Vice President of FedEX Express Europe, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa.

For further information, please contact:

Nabil Moufarrej

Chief Marketing Officer, SolitAir Cell: +971 55 988 3784 | E: nmoufarrej@solitairholding.com

Lejo Johnny

Leidar MENA

Tel: +971 4 817 0394 | Cell: +971 50 453 7023 | Email: lejo.johnny@leidar.com