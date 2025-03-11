Dubai, UAE: SolitAir, a Dubai-based air cargo carrier addressing middle-mile logistics demands, has appointed GAC Shipping (India) Private Limited as its cargo sales agent (CSA) in India.

GAC Shipping (India) Private Limited is part of the GAC Group, a global provider of shipping, logistics and marine services with more than 300 offices in over 50 countries worldwide. As SolitAir’s cargo sales agent, GAC will draw on its deep local market knowledge and extensive network of 28 full-fledged offices nationwide to provide comprehensive sales and marketing services to promote SolitAir’s cargo services in the Indian market.

This strategic appointment reflects SolitAir’s commitment to expanding its presence and providing comprehensive air cargo solutions in key international markets within the Global South.

Hamdi Osman, SolitAir’s founder and CEO, said: “Our partnership with GAC India marks a significant milestone in SolitAir’s growth strategy. India’s dynamic and rapidly expanding cargo market presents immense opportunities and GAC’s extensive experience, strong presence and commitment to excellence will be instrumental in strengthening our operations in this crucial market. We are confident that this collaboration will enable us to better serve our customers and capitalize on the growing trade between India and the UAE, particularly after the recent Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).”

Ravi Ramachandran, Managing Director - GAC India, added: “We are excited to welcome SolitAir to India with a big Namaste! “We look forward to representing the airline and promoting its services as their cargo sales agent. To do so, we shall work with the SolitAir team to develop and implement a bespoke marketing and sales strategy to penetrate key markets and win customers. Backed by a dedicated team of over 400 professionals, we are committed to offering the same high level of service that GAC is renowned for worldwide. We’re confident this partnership will drive growth for both SolitAir and our customers in India.”

SolitAir currently operates two narrow-body Boeing 737-800 freighters, each with a 23-tonne capacity. A third freighter will join the fleet next month, supporting the company’s expansion plans into India, Bangladesh, key markets in Africa, the Stan countries, and other Middle Eastern hubs. The airline aims to connect over 50 cities within the Global South, within a six-hour flying radius from its Dubai World Central (DWC) headquarters.

By the end of 2025, SolitAir plans to add four more aircraft to its fleet and aims for a total of 20 aircraft by 2027. This expansion is well-aligned with the projected increase in trade between India and the UAE, which is expected to exceed $100 billion by 2030.

SolitAir’s strategic location and cutting-edge infrastructure ensure timely delivery of goods within 12 to 24 hours, meeting the speed-to-market needs of freight forwarders, integrator airlines and SMEs, while handling time-sensitive and complex freight requirements.

Operating from a state-of-the-art 22,000 square metre facility at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South, SolitAir is equipped to handle a wide range of cargo, including e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, perishables, dangerous goods, vulnerable goods, oversized cargo, and high-value shipments.

About SolitAir

Dubai World Central (DWC)-headquartered SolitAir is the UAE's only dedicated cargo-agnostic airline operating express daily scheduled services between Dubai and high-yield key trade routes across the Global South, catering to the bespoke transportation needs of freight forwarders, integrator airlines, SMEs, and e-commerce businesses. Thanks to its agile, customer-centric, and technologically advanced B2B, middle mile business model, SolitAir ensures the swift, efficient, and reliable airport-to-airport movement of goods and products. As a complementary partner to the global supply chain ecosystem, SolitAir bridges critical connections and delivers tailored speed-to-market solutions.

SolitAir operates a growing fleet of modern narrow-bodied Boeing 737-800 aircraft connecting Dubai World Central (Al Maktoum International Airport) to high yield Global South markets across the Middle East, Africa, the Sub-Continent and Central Asia while adhering to stringent global, regional and local regulations.

With a commitment to reliability, speed, flexibility and efficiency, SolitAir ensures seamless deliveries of Dangerous Goods, Pharmaceuticals, Perishables (including Meat, chicken and fish, and Frozen Goods Valuable Goods, Vulnerable Goods, Oversized Freight and e-commerce.

SolitAir was founded by Hamdi Osman in 2024 who currently serves as CEO. Hamdi is the former Senior Vice President of FedEX Express Europe, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa.

About 'GAC Shipping (India) Private Limited'

GAC Shipping (India) Private Limited is part of the GAC Group, a global provider of integrated shipping, logistics and marine services.

Emphasising world-class performance, a long-term approach, innovation, ethics and a strong human touch, GAC delivers a flexible and value-adding portfolio to help customers achieve their strategic goals.

Established since 1956, the privately-owned group employs over 7,500 people in more than 300 offices worldwide. Learn how GAC can help your business around the world at www.gac.com. Subscribe to HOT PORT NEWS for daily email updates on ports around the world. Follow GAC Group on social media: Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram

