Dubai, UAE – Solartrip, a neo travel service has officially debuted in the Middle East, setting a new standard for how travelers plan and experience their journeys. Designed with advanced technology, intuitive design, and a unique reward system, Solartrip caters to the modern, tech-savvy traveler seeking convenience, personalization, and innovation.

According to the recent report, technology plays a significant role, with 60% of UAE travelers trusting AI for seamless trip planning. This trend spans generations, from Gen Z to Boomers, indicating a widespread adoption of tech for convenience and personalization. Immersive digital experiences, such as AI-enhanced dining, are also gaining popularity​

As travel continues to evolve and web3 industries flourish, Solartrip brings the future to the present, streamlining the entire journey planning process into a seamless, enjoyable experience. The platform integrates AI-driven personalization, cryptocurrency payment options, and gamified loyalty rewards to elevate global travel for UAE residents and visitors.

“Our mission is to make global travel effortless and accessible, leveraging cutting-edge technology to provide a seamless booking experience”, – says Michael Sokolov, CEO & Co-founder, Solartrip. “We fuse travel and tech to push the boundaries of self-discovery. With our recent launch in Dubai, we’re bringing this vision to one of the world’s most vibrant hubs, connecting travelers to innovative tools that enhance their journeys.”

Redefining Neo Travel with Innovative Features:

Effortless Booking with One-Click Simplicity: Solartrip’s design and machine-learning algorithms simplify the booking process, reducing the number of steps and required information, making travel planning faster and more efficient.

Endless Travel Possibilities: With access to over 2.5 million accommodations and 800+ flight routes worldwide, Solartrip provides a wide range of options at competitive prices, helping travelers find the right choices for their needs.

24/7 AI-Driven Support: Solartrip offers continuous support through AI chatbots, live chat, and email, ensuring that travelers have access to assistance whenever it’s needed, for a smoother journey from start to finish.

Next-Gen Payment Flexibility: The platform accepts a variety of payment methods, including 300+ cryptocurrencies, traditional cards, and digital wallets, reflecting the growing demand for flexible, secure payment options in today’s market.

Gamified Loyalty Rewards: Solartrip’s loyalty program offers cashback, referral bonuses, and exclusive Planet NFTs— a unique universe that users can create and customize, powered by the Solana blockchain.

Bespoke Travel Insights with Solly: Solartrip’s AI guide, Solly, offers personalized recommendations based on traveler preferences, helping users explore destinations and experiences that are tailored to their interests.

Solar Cash: Solartrip’s loyalty currency allows users to earn bonuses for all types of stay bookings made on the Solartrip website or mobile app. It reduces the cost of services either partially or in full, by providing a discount equal to the bonus amount.

Shaping the Future of Travel in Dubai and Beyond

Solartrip aligns with Dubai’s vision of leading global tourism and technology innovation. By adopting cutting-edge features like cryptocurrency payments and blockchain-based rewards, the platform underscores the UAE’s commitment to forward-thinking digital transformation. From local getaways to international adventures, Solartrip simplifies travel planning, offering a seamless, rewarding experience for both residents and visitors. With just one click, travelers can unlock a world of possibilities, redefining how journeys are imagined and experienced.

Empowering Brands with Advanced Travel Solutions

Solartrip empowers businesses with advanced Travel Loyalty and White-Label solutions, enabling banks, fintech companies, and other partners to enhance customer engagement and acquisition under their own brand. Trusted by global leaders like Gate Group, KuCoin, and Yonder, Solartrip delivers customizable solutions that drive loyalty, boost growth, and increase revenue. By integrating extensive travel inventory from partners such as Amadeus, Expedia, and Booking.com, Solartrip provides access to over 800 airlines and 2.5 million accommodations worldwide, ensuring competitive pricing and a wide range of options.

The platform is designed with a sleek and user-friendly interface, offering flexible payment options, including cryptocurrency, to cater to a diverse global audience. Its plug-and-play model allows businesses to launch in just 2-4 months with minimal IT investment. Solartrip further enhances the customer experience through AI-powered 24/7 support and innovative loyalty programs, including cashback on travel purchases, bonus accruals for spending on and off the platform, and flexible redemption options for flights and accommodations.

About Solartrip:

Solartrip is a neo travel tech platform developed by the team that founded and scaled a profitable e-travel business to over $1B in sales. It is an all-in-one online travel booking platform with a responsive design, ensuring a seamless travel experience. The booking process is streamlined by minimizing the number of steps and information required. Machine-learning software analyzes vast amounts of data to identify key features that enhance user experience, resulting in faster, more tailored customer interactions. With the Solartrip booking system, the perfect trip is just one click away.

