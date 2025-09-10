Muscat – SOHAR Port and Freezone is set to take center stage at London International Shipping Week (LISW25) on the 16th of September at the Global Hub, side by side the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology and Asyad Group. Together, the delegation will demonstrate how Oman connects international markets and supports the future of global supply chains. Furthermore, it will position SOHAR as a competitive hub for logistics, trade, and maritime activity.

The program will include a keynote address by H.E. Khamis Mohammed Al Shamakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology for Transport, who will outline Oman’s maritime strategy and its alignment with Oman Vision 2040.

The showcase will also feature presentations, in partnership with leading international players, and opportunities for direct engagement with industry stakeholders designed to forge new alliances and investments.

Through its presence at LISW25, SOHAR Port and Freezone is strengthening Oman’s role in international trade, supporting economic diversification, and advancing sustainable growth across the maritime sector.

About SOHAR Port and Freezone

SOHAR Port and Freezone is one of the world’s fastest-growing integrated industrial and logistics hubs, strategically positioned to connect businesses to the world and facilitate trade across diverse sectors. This significant mega-project, a collaboration between ASYAD Group & the Port of Rotterdam, offers a comprehensive range of services, including logistics, petrochemicals, metals, and the region's first dedicated Agri bulk terminal.

With over 20 years of operation, SOHAR has become the primary gateway for Oman’s import and export activities, contributing 2.6% to the nation’s GDP and creating around 42,000 direct and indirect jobs. The SOHAR Freezone enhances operational efficiencies through synergies in green manufacturing, logistics, and trade.

In 2024, SOHAR Port achieved a remarkable throughput of 75.4 million metric tons. SOHAR Port is a multifunctional port driving innovation and efficiency in Oman’s logistics, marine services, and trade sectors, committed to sustainable development and advanced technology. This modernization aligns with the economic diversification objectives outlined in Oman’s Vision 2040.