Muscat – SOHAR Port and Freezone has successfully completed the transportation of 69 oversized shipment units for United Solar Polysilicon (FZC) SPC, a global leader in green energy. In collaboration with C. Steinweg Oman this complex operation, which spanned 90 days, involved moving cargo that included units weighing up to 500 tons and measuring as long as 103 meters. The total project is part of United Solar’s ambitious US$1.6 billion polysilicon plant, set to produce 100,000 tonnes annually. The oversized cargo traveled a distance of 14 km at a speed of just 1km/h, showcasing SOHAR’s role as a leading logistics hub connecting businesses to the world.

Ali Al Yamani, VP Technical, commented, "We are proud to have facilitated this complex transportation project for United Solar Polysilicon. This achievement underscores our specialized logistics capabilities and our commitment to providing tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of our tenants. The readiness of the infrastructure between SOHAR Port and Freezone plays a crucial role in enabling efficient transport. Our robust facilities and dedicated team were vital in ensuring the safe and timely delivery of this critical shipment. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all stakeholders involved, whose collaboration and support have been integral to the success of this project."

The operation faced significant logistical challenges, including navigating nine roundabouts, crossing over gas pipelines, and managing critical overhead power lines rated at 400KV, 220KV, and 132KV. To accommodate the oversized shipment, the transport company constructed 3 kilometers of temporary roads and facilitated two crossings of the Al Batinah Highway, requiring complete traffic stoppages. Throughout the operation, safety and coordination were prioritized, with a strong focus on securing crossings over underground utilities and overhead lines. All of these measures were implemented in close collaboration with the Royal Oman Police and Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology, ensuring the operation was carried out smoothly and safely, adhering to the highest standards.

This oversized shipment, totaling 69 units, marks a significant milestone for United Solar Polysilicon’s polysilicon plant and reinforces SOHAR Port and Freezone’s position as a leading logistics hub capable of managing diverse and complex cargo requirements. By offering seamless connectivity and efficient services, SOHAR continues to support the growth of its tenants while contributing to Oman’s broader economic development.

For more information about SOHAR Port and Freezone, please visit soharportandfreezone.om.

-Ends-

About SOHAR Port and Freezone

As one of the world's most rapidly growing integrated industrial and logistics projects, SOHAR Port and Freezone capitalizes on its strategic location to cement its status as a crucial logistics hub in the region and globally. A unique collaboration between the Port of Rotterdam and ASYAD Group marks it as a key mega-project in Oman, offering a range of services including logistics, petrochemicals, metals, and the region's first dedicated agro terminal. With over 20 years of operation, SOHAR is the main gateway for Oman’s import and export, contributing 2.1% to the nation’s GDP and creating almost 36,000 jobs. Committed to sustainable development and advanced technology, SOHAR is modernizing logistics infrastructure in line with the economic diversification goals of Oman’s 2040 Vision.